The ICC website that securely collects evidence with AI

On May 26, the International Criminal Court (ICC), through its official information channels, announced the launch of the “OTPLink” web platform. It is an application that will serve for the effective presentation of evidence online by all interested parties and potential witnesses.

As revealed in the document published by the ICC, this portal will provide a single and clear access point. Replacing various systems and processes that were previously in use for the receipt of information.

This innovative application combines the use of advanced modern technology and international law. And it also gives users a secure method to present potential evidence in real time from any web-enabled device. That effectively brings relevant events closer to the courtroom. It is important to note that this website guarantees that the information is collected quickly and safely.

AI and International Law

As the highest international court expressed on its website, the “OTPLink” significantly streamlines the “traditional” manual review by allowing Office to handle more information using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). to provide an optimal understanding of the information you receive.

Likewise, this virtual space will comply with international standards for “evidence management” by executing a digital chain of custody that collects and preserves the information. This means that the evidence is preserved and users can feel secure in sharing it by having an optimal and reliable information management protocol.

In this sense, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, stated that he hopes that “OTPLink will further empower all stakeholders. Whether they are affected communities, civil society or national authorities, allowing them to share information more easily and securely.”

Meanwhile, the also lawyer and expert in international law, assured that the launch of this app “marks a milestone in technological updating.” And it will allow the search for justice “effectively”.

