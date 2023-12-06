Home » The ice and snow are “hot” and the economy is “hot” – the Provincial Government Information Office held the second on-site press conference of the “Mountains, Seas and Liaoning” ice and snow themed series – Liaoning Information – Anshan Municipal People’s Government
The cold weather is heating up the economy and tourism in the province of Liaoning, China. The Provincial Government Information Office recently held the second on-site press conference of the “Mountains, Seas, Heaven and Earth” ice and snow theme series, focusing on the developments and highlights of Benxi City’s ice and snow tourism, sports, and culture.

Benxi City is pulling out all the stops to promote its unique charm in ice and snow. With breathtaking rime in Benxi Water Cave, magical ice waterfalls in Guanmenshan Forest Park, and sprawling snowfields in Dabinggou Forest Park, the city offers visitors a “Utopia” of the ice and snow world. To enhance the ice and snow tourism experience, the city is promoting the construction of various ice and snow tourism projects, including the renovation of Dongfeng Lake Ice and Snow World, the construction of Taizi River Ice and Snow Park, and quality improvement projects for several hot spring resorts.

In addition to the natural beauty, Benxi is also launching a series of themed routes and activities to cater to different interests. From skiing and snow play to hot spring relaxation and cultural heritage experiences, the city is aiming to attract domestic and foreign tourists to enjoy the winter wonderland.

To further stimulate winter tourism consumption, Benxi is offering discount promotions and benefit activities at various scenic spots and enterprises. Winter benefit activities such as winter picking and special food tasting are also being organized to engage visitors in the winter attractions and traditions of Benxi.

The integration of culture, sports, and tourism is also a key focus for Benxi. The city is planning a series of cultural and sports events, including mass ice and snow activities, youth winter camps, and various competitions to promote ice and snow sports. Along with this, the city aims to highlight its cultural heritage through activities such as storytelling, traditional woodblock painting, and intangible cultural heritage exhibitions.

With the efforts being made to boost tourism and the economy, Benxi City is shaping up to be a hot spot for ice and snow enthusiasts, culture lovers, and adventure seekers alike.

