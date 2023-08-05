The Iconic Migrant Shelter on Mexico’s Northern Border Faces Closure: A Reflection of the Growing Humanitarian Crisis

Iconic Migrant Shelter on Mexico’s Northern Border Faces Closure Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis

Tijuana, Mexico – The Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava de Tijuana, one of the most renowned migrant shelters on Mexico’s northern border, is on the brink of shutting down after providing over 20 years of essential services. This unfortunate development highlights the escalating migratory flow coupled with dwindling resources to address the humanitarian crisis.

Situated just one kilometer from the San Ysidro border crossing, the shelter has been a vital lifeline for the vulnerable population converging in the city. In addition to offering food and shelter, the Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava provides crucial medical, psychological, legal, and personal hygiene support to those in need.

However, in recent months, the facility has experienced a decline in food and monetary donations. Claudia Portela, coordinator of the breakfast area, revealed that the reduction in resources has taken a toll on the shelter’s operations, resulting in staff cuts and the inability to cover basic expenses. “We are not receiving income. We know that factors such as inflation in the United States and the ongoing pandemic have affected us in some way, but the drop in donations has been noticeable,” Portela expressed with concern.

Although the shelter received a one-time contribution of 250,000 pesos (approximately $12,000) from the mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero, during a recent visit, it may not be enough to sustain its services. Portela emphasized that attending to the needs of migrants requires significant financial resources, which are sometimes lacking. In fact, the Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava requires over 430,000 pesos (approximately $21,000) per month to maintain its operations, as stated by the administrator in June.

The breakfast area, located on Melchor Ocampo Avenue in downtown Tijuana, has continuously relied on support from the local community and civil society in its 23-year existence. “We have always been sustained thanks to the help of the population and civil society that approaches us,” Portela said. The shelter not only provides daily meals, serving up to 900 dishes recently, but it also offers other essential services such as medical aid, legal assistance, and shelter for deportees and victims of violence.

The closure of the Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava would have severe repercussions for the community it serves. Portela warned that it would lead to an increase in poverty, homelessness, and even crime. “The majority of the damage would be suffered by the most vulnerable people in our society,” she emphasized.

The situation at Mexico’s borders has become increasingly challenging since the expiration of US Title 42 on May 11. This measure, which immediately expelled migrants due to the pandemic, has been replaced by Title 8, implementing stricter restrictions on legal asylum. Although the number of irregular migrant encounters at the US border decreased by 50% between May and June, there was a 36% increase from June to July in the irregular migration of families traveling together, according to the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

As the Desayunador Salesiano Padre Chava faces an uncertain future, the humanitarian crisis on Mexico’s northern border continues to escalate. The closure of this iconic shelter would not only deprive people of their basic rights to food and shelter but also deny them access to health services, legal aid, and protection from the streets. The urgent need for solidarity and support in these challenging times cannot be overstated.

Note: This article contains information from Yolanda Morales.

