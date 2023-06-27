The IDB and the World Bank drafted an agreement to work together on Latin American issues

Global challenges, especially those linked to the climate changethey make the multilateral credit organizations They are beginning to change their ways of relating. Little by little, they stop seeing themselves as competitors seeking to gain space from their rivals in order to provide financing to countries, and they understand that collaboration between them is more important.

Two weeks ago it was symbolic that the first trip of the new president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, went with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, for Latin America and the Caribbean. Now, the International Monetary Fund and the IDB have also announced that they will look for a way to start working together.

The new president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, together with the president of the IDB, Ian Goldfajn during their recent joint visit to Peru (@igoldfajn)

Goldfajn said this Monday that The IDB and the World Bank are working to sign a memorandum of understanding in the coming weeks to advance joint work between both institutions to make cooperation with the countries more efficient.

“We have known each other for many years (with Banga) and we said ‘let’s go together and send this signal that it’s important.’ Now we’re sitting behind the signs to see How can we do to cooperate. We are working on a memorandum of understanding. I have three priorities. We are working on it and we will probably announce it soon,” Goldfajn said during an event organized by the Atlantic Council in Washington.

In the event, proposed by this think tank To discuss what role and opportunities the private sector has to promote development in Latin America, the IDB president said that the way to really boost the region is by achieving scale and that this is not a single institution or public institutions alone they can do it.

Goldfajn defined that the work that he intends to carry out from the IDB with two steps: scale and impact. “We need the private sector. We need to work with other multilaterals. It is a global challenge and for that we need scale,” he said. The second aspect, he assured, in order to achieve achievements is to have an impact on what the institution does. For this, he assured, it is essential to have a focus and choose well the sectors in which he is going to intervene. “Scale and impact require collaboration,” added the IDB president.

“We are going to work together. We are not just talking, we are working and talking”, Goldfajn said.

In this sense, he said that his idea is not only to work together with the World Bank, but also with other multilateral institutions. To do this last week, during the summit held in Paris to address issues of financing and climate change, he met with the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

The goal is for both institutions to collaborate on climate change issues. A joint statement from the IMF and the IDB last week, after the meeting, highlights that what is sought is to strengthen “joint efforts to identify and design reforms and provide capacity development in support of climate objectives”, in addition to Help attract investment and private capital.

According to Goldfajn said this Monday, they understand that both institutions can be complementary. While the IMF addresses the issue from the macroeconomic risks that climate change generates in the countries, the IDB focuses on projects to address the issue.

He gave as an example that the IMF has some pilot programs on climate change and three are in the region: Barbados, Jamaica and Costa Rica. The IDB is interested in complementing there what the IMF does with those countries.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (Lewis Joly/via REUTERS)

Georgieva said in the joint statement that for the IMF “it is a great satisfaction to begin a new chapter of collaboration with the IDB to help countries face the impact of climate change, which threatens growth, employment and prosperity in Latin America. and the Caribbean”.

The crossroads of Latin America according to the IDB

At the Atlantic Council event, Goldfajn stated that Latin America and the Caribbean are at a “crossroads.” “The region, instead of asking for help and resources, can become part of the solutions”said the president of the IDB.

Because of the challenges that exist, he said, Latin America is very well positioned to provide solutions. First of all on climate and energy. “The region clearly has advantages to offer clean energy, minerals that the world needs and that are critical, such as hydrogen,” he said.

In second place, Another of the great problems facing humanity is food insecurity. “This is the place in the world where we have the ability to produce food for 1.2 billion people. But With the right incentives, with the right ways to attract the private sector, it could feed 10 billion people.. That would be a change in the rules of the game,” said the president of the IDB.

Finally, Goldajn assured, Latin America is the region where there can be concrete advances in biodiversity, especially in the Amazon. “We are working on a regional program there,” she said.

“We have clean energy, biodiversity, food security. They are huge issues where the region can be complementary to the rest and offer solutions”, assured the president of the IDB, who added other areas such as fintech and technologies where the region can contribute.

“We need to be proactive. We have to find the right incentives and respect the rule of law and rules. We have to make it work,” he said.

