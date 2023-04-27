The idea of ​​a title for Arsenal was just an illusion. Manchester City destroyed him with variability

Manchester City hosted Arsenal in the most anticipated match of European competitions. The most expected perhaps because, although the coaches did not want to admit it, he could decide on the Premier League champion.

And Pep Guardiola showed absolute mastery. Manchester City played extremely variable – from defensive to Erling Haaland at the top.

Arsenal desperately needed a win over Manchester City. Just a few games to the end of the competition, he had played two rounds more than City, but had only five points more. Quick maths says that if City won all their games, they wouldn’t have to worry about Arsenal.

And despite the fact that the entire football world believed that no one would steal the title from him just a few weeks ago, in the last rounds it started to crumble right under Mikel Artet’s hands. Just before the 30th round, Arsenal led the league by eight points, after yesterday’s game they will be happy if they don’t finish second by double figures.

You can’t play with such a team

Manchester City did not have the same form throughout the season as at the end of it. After yesterday, he already has twelve competitive victories in a row and still has the possibility of three trophies – Premier League, FA Cup (final with Manchester United) and Champions League (semi-final with Real Marid).

In the second half of February, they only drew with one of the weakest teams in the league, Nottingham Forrest (1:1), and lost two games before that at Tottenham. After 29 rounds, he had a good match, but he lost 8 points to Arsenal. However, in other matches he seems invincible. And so it was yesterday.

With what Guardiola is showing, the idea of ​​a traditional game plan is being washed away. We know that