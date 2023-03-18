There is a lot of debate about what a bug out bag should contain and what would be the best survival gear to carry. We can find all kinds of recipes for food preparation and storage and a lot of weapon guides.

But what if you have to leave your house in a crisis, what if you live in an urban area and your only chance of survival is to get out if SHTF. Anything can happen, from flooding, urban unrest to viral pandemics or nuclear fallout. So what?

It’s obvious that you can’t carry too many supplies or everything you need in your bug out bag. Not to mention that most of us are not fit and not used to an intense physical journey. To survive you must leave your home, no matter how well fortified you have it, movement is life. You must have a plan B and that can only mean one thing, get a bug out vehicle. In this article I will share some of the options you have when choosing a bug out vehicle, but also the pros and cons of each vehicle.

1. The good old SUV

Most families already have an off-road vehicle, making it a good choice for a survival vehicle. The type of SUVs you find on the market today will give you good range on a full tank of gas and there are even some that are hybrid, more miles for your buck. Not to mention that the SUV is designed as an off-road vehicle, so you won’t have any problems when the road runs out and you’ll be able to cross any time of terrain you will encounter. You can equip your SUV with a set of tires designed for all types of terrain and low fuel consumption. Plus, you can attach a roof rack to increase storage capacity and use its towing capacity to haul even more supplies or why not an alternative mode of transportation (motorcycles, bikes, boats, etc.).

The good: it has good seating capacity for five or more people (good if you have a large family), it’s an everyday vehicle and can be used as a bug-out vehicle in an emergency, it has good carrying capacity (you can carry extra gas ) and range, you are not subject to direct attacks, with a decent setup it can become a good off-road vehicle.

The bad: not very fuel efficient (you will eventually run out of gas), cannot handle extreme terrain or weather (can be costly to set up), in the event of a roadblock you cannot slip out between the other vehicles and you will get stuck.

2. The quad, a driving pleasure

Most people out there own an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) for fun and don’t necessarily use it as a daily vehicle. The ATV can be an ideal emergency bug-out vehicle due to its powerful engine, aggressive tires and narrow width. This vehicle can traverse all types of terrain with a decent speed and good carrying capacity. Not to mention that it can be equipped with a chain kit to tackle even rough terrain, even in winter. Most of the ATVs on the market can tow a small trailer, and owning some of these vehicles can be less expensive than owning other types of motorized vehicles.

The good: You are the master of the road and you can go almost anywhere, you won’t get stuck in traffic and you can negotiate most roadblocks, it’s fuel efficient given its performance, it has one

Strong construction as it is designed as an off-road vehicle, it can be reinforced to ensure bodywork protection, it is cheap compared to an SUV or Jeep (mainly used).

The bad: it has a limited carrying capacity, it has a limited range (you’ll need extra gas supplies), you’re exposed to the elements (rain or snow, you’ll feel it on your skin), it has a limited number of passengers (max. 2), you still face direct attacks compared to a car.

3. The motorcycle, an adventure on two wheels

There are many motorcycles on the market that are built for extreme terrain and are used by adventurous people who don’t mind the harsh conditions of travel. Most of these bikes can go in excess of 400 miles on an 8 gallon tank. Equipped with powerful engines, they can take you anywhere while carrying a decent amount of supplies. There are many storage options for these types of bikes, from large top cases to reinforced side bags, and there are people who just live with what their bike can carry. Usually the love of this type of transport runs in the family so you have his and hers available to double the storage capacity.

The good: it’s a good everyday vehicle, it has good off-road capability, it’s fuel efficient, it has a decent amount of storage space (almost doubles if used by one person), you won’t get stuck in traffic and you can overcome any obstacle.

The bad: limited carrying capacity for people and supplies, you are exposed to the elements, you cannot carry as much as you can with a four wheeler, it still runs on fuel and you will eventually run out, you are subject to attack.

4. The mountain bike

Yes, your mountain bike can become a good bug-out vehicle, especially since it doesn’t require fuel. It is considered by some to be the ultimate survival vehicle due to its features which include: strong construction and light weight, luggage rack systems for storage, all-terrain special tires with self-sealing properties and increased resistance to punctures, it can be fitted with various power generation systems . Not to mention that this vehicle can be used in combination with any other Bug Out vehicle as a Plan B. You can carry a good amount of supplies and a rifle for protection and you can go anywhere regardless of the condition of the road or terrain.

The good: It goes everywhere, no fuel needed, it’s a silent vehicle, it can cover long distances depending on the terrain and driver’s skills, it can become a second bug-out vehicle in conjunction with your first choice (SUV, Jeep, ATV, etc.).

The bad: it has limited carrying capacity, designed for one person, subject to the elements and direct attack, difficult to maneuver through snow and rocky terrain, limited range if the rider is unfit.

5. Motorized bikes, extra power for your bikes

This is one of my favorites and I consider it to be the ultimate bug out survival vehicle. It has the same versatility as the mountain bike, but it’s a bit bigger and much better with the attached motor. There’s no need to worry if you run out of fuel because you can always rely on pedal power. It can be used as an everyday vehicle as it is very fuel efficient and not to forget it looks cool! These awesome vehicles are designed for all types of terrain and they come with different options to carry supplies and extra fuel (you can travel up to 400 miles). You’ve got tires designed for rough terrain with self-sealing properties, and you can carry your favorite gun for hunting and protection. Much like the mountain bikes, they can be used as an alternative bug-out vehicle, a back-up plan when things get rough. There are even companies that have started building these vehicles precisely for survival purposes.

The good: very fuel efficient (even if you run out of gas, you can still go further by using the pedals), it can be equipped with a variety of brackets, straps and attachments to carry supplies, very good off-road capability, really cheap compared to others motorized bug-out vehicles, can be used in conjunction with other survival vehicles.

The bad: designed for one person, limited storage compared to 4-wheelers, exposed to the elements and direct assaults.

6. The human body, that ancient carrying machine

It might seem odd to add the human body to a bug out vehicle classification, but if you think about it, this is your first option and it will be your last resort, regardless of any other options you might use along the way could have. Machines will eventually break, but your body can survive as long as it’s treated well, and it will be there when all else has failed.

When it comes to survival put yourself first and that includes your body, you won’t care about anything else as much as your body, or at least that’s what logic dictates. You need to prepare in advance and know exactly what skills you have in a crisis situation, how much you can carry, what distance you can travel, if you have the right clothing and equipment, if you are in good shape, etc. After all, has Man has relied on his body for thousands of years, with the right training it can carry an impressive weight over long distances. The Nepalese Sherpa can carry heavy loads of up to eight times their weight for more than six hours at a time. It’s really incredible when you think about it and how unfit most of us are.

The good: you can go almost anywhere regardless of terrain without needing fossil fuel, you’re very inexpensive (you just need the right gear), you can cover a decent distance if you’re fit, you’re the quietest bug-out Vehicle, one can avoid blockages and other obstacles compared to bug out vehicles.

The bad ones: limited carrying capacity, limited speed, short range (unless fit), exposed to the elements and vulnerable to direct attack,

In addition to these options, there are others on the market, some of which are quite expensive, that are specially designed as survival vehicles. At the same time, there are some uncommon ones (such as the Segway) that, with appropriate modification, can be viable alternatives. Whatever you’re going to pick from the list, make sure it can carry a good amount of supplies, that it’s versatile for the whole family, and that you have a plan B in case it breaks.