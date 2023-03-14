Roman historians always spoke of the Ides of March as a synonym for a fateful or fateful day. As Julius Caesar was assassinated on March 15, 44 BC, and as tradition carried on his back the version that a blind soothsayer approached him in the street in advance and told him “beware of the Ides of March”, Shakespeare included in the theatrical dialogue of his work “Julio Cesar” in 1599 and remained forever.

This year 2023 it seems that this possibility is renewed. The bankruptcy last Friday of the Silicon Valley bank and on Sunday that of the small, but very significant Signature have set off the alarms and throughout yesterday the panic began to spread.

Some provincial banks made water, threatening to collapse, and the stock market felt the earthquake, reacting negatively, perhaps fearing that the 2008 crisis could repeat itself when the Lehmann Brothers bank collapsed.

And although President Biden stepped out before the cameras early yesterday before traveling to California to say with his chuchumeco emphasis that the gringo banking system is safe and that the deposits will be there when small businesses across the country need them, in Wall Street or European banking did not seem to believe him.

It did not matter that the hardened president clearly said that the banks will have the capacity to deliver the money to the account holders to pay employees and pay bills covered with the Federal Deposit Insurance Fund and thus avoid a repetition of the 2008 crisis.

They simply did not believe him because he also warned that the investing shareholders of those banks are not protected. That the investors knew that they were taking a risk and when it doesn’t work out, the money is lost, emphasizing that this is how capitalism works.

Looking at it historically, panic and uncertainty arrive with the Ides of March and with all their force of fateful legend they can turn the global finance showcase tomorrow, March 15.

Comments