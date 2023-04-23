The idol of Santa Fe Juan Carlos Sarnari, died at the age of 81

The world of soccer is in mourning after learning of the death of Juan Carlos Sarnari, the idol of Independiente Santa Fe and a former World Cup player with the Argentine National Team in the 1966 World Cup. Sarnari died in Bogotá at the age of 81 due to septic shock, according to reported the cardinal club.

Sarnari, recognized for his refined technique and delivery in each game, is remembered as one of the historical references of Santa Fe, with whom he managed to be crowned champion in 1975. «Dear ‘Nene’ Sarnari’, you will always be in the hearts of the fans Cardenal and the story of ‘León’, rest in peace,” the club said on its social networks.

The midfielder made his debut with River Plate in 1959 and after several seasons in Argentina and Chile, he arrived in Colombia in 1973 to join Independiente Medellín. Two years later he moved to Santa Fe, where he became a figure and became champion of the Colombian league that same year, thus completing the club’s sixth title in its history.

After his retirement as a soccer player in 1977 at Deportes La Serena in Chile, Sarnari began his coaching career in Colombia, directing Deportes Quindío, Santa Fe, and Once Caldas. In addition, he became one of the first ex-soccer players in the country to venture into television as a sports news presenter.

After retiring as a professional, Sarnari settled in Colombia, where he opened several restaurants in Bogotá where diners could taste typical dishes of Argentine gastronomy and talk about soccer with the idol from Santa Fe.

The death of Juan Carlos Sarnari leaves a great void in Colombian and Argentine soccer, but his legacy as a soccer player and person will always be remembered.