The Idol, teaser of the highly anticipated series on Sky and NOW from 5 June

New teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Sky Exclusive series THE IDOL. Co-created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol see protagonists Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp and will have its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

After a nervous breakdown derails her latest tour, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is determined to reclaim her rightful status as America’s biggest and sexiest pop star. Rekindling her passions is Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub manager with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or plunge her into the darkest depths of her own soul?

Il cast include Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. E con Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son e Hank Azaria.

Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim are the co-creators of the series; executive producers Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert per BRON and Sara E. White; directed by Sam Levinson; written by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim. Produced in partnership with A24.

