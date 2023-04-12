The political narrative that has emerged from Israel in recent days can be said to be an extraordinary event in the history of this country. A glimpse of this narrative is evident from a statement by Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid after attending a briefing given by the Binyamin Netanyahu government.

Yair Lapid says, ‘It was with a heavy heart that I attended the security briefing with Netanyahu, but the contents of the briefing made me sad. The incompetence of the government is becoming glaringly evident in the scene that is being seen by our enemies. Yahoo is not ready to trust the cabinet of the government. Israel is losing its deterrence. Israel is becoming a country in which there is no good governance left.’

The multi-circulation Israeli newspaper “Times of Israel” has also claimed in one of its reports regarding Laped “that Tel Aviv is rapidly losing American and international support.”

Looking at Yair Lapid’s thought-provoking narrative, two important questions arise in the mind. First: Is Israel really losing its deterrence? Second: Is Israel, America’s favorite in the Middle East, losing support from the world?

Here we try to find the answer to the second question first.

How prominent is the Israeli popularity graph in the world? To find the answer, if you look at the resolutions and debates about Palestine and Israel on the UN platform, you will know that the vast majority of countries in the world have always voted in favor of the Palestinians. . It is another matter that the majority vote has always been a hatchet in the face of the American veto and has failed to produce the desired results.

Yair Lapid’s statement also did not mention Israel’s absolute global popularity, but instead pointed to a handful of traditionally pro-American countries. Some of these countries belong to the Middle East, while a large majority of Western countries have also been included in this list.

But now these countries have changed their policy direction. They know that the United States has withdrawn from the Middle East. This retreat did not start since the Russia-Ukraine war, but it started much earlier in 2012.

Former US President Barack Obama shifted the focus of Washington’s foreign policy from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region during his administration. Since 2012, President Obama has made the Pivot to Asia policy the centerpiece of US foreign policy. The speed of implementation of this policy accelerated especially when Russia in February last year. The Ukraine war began.

Domestic Situations Countries around the world no longer need Washington’s overt or covert support to gain American leverage, as American interest in the Middle East is waning, or at least not to the same degree that Washington did in 2003 over occupied Iraq. It appeared while imposing such a costly war in which millions of people died.

Now coming to the second question. Is Israel actually deterrence? [سد جارحیت] Missing out? In fact, Israel is, if not more, at least as powerful as it was at the time of the May 2021 war on Gaza.

Former Prime Minister and current Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid was pointing towards and what is he trying to explain? Yair Lapid was trying to convey the fact that at the moment Israel seems unable to limit its conflict with the Palestinians and its Arab neighbors to a single front.

For the past several days, Palestinian and several Arab resistance organizations have been raining rockets on Israel from Gaza, southern Lebanon and Syria.

Palestinian militant groups in West Jordan have also targeted occupied Israeli targets. There is no precedent for such a situation in the past. Historically before this, Israel always kept the balance of power in its favor by focusing on one resistance group or region at a time.

This is no longer feasible as Syria emerges stronger than ever from the dust of war.

Hezbollah cannot afford to sit idly by after Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, and Gaza is already in dire straits due to the Israeli siege.

In a sense, Gazans have nothing to lose. This was the moment they had been waiting for. On the other hand, in the midst of normalization, Arab countries are also starting to raise their voice against Israel’s fiber trade.

Palestinians search for their belongings after Israeli police attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on April 5, 2023 (AFP)

Saudi Arabia, the OIC, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council reacted swiftly to the raid by the Zionist army on the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan and condemned the Israeli atrocities, changing the credit of Jio. It goes to the head of the political situation. The important Arab, Islamic and Western countries of the region could not remain silent on Israel’s raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel mistook the continuation of the offensive against Qibla I as its traditional raiding operation. The Zionist bureaucrats failed to realize the fact that the geopolitics of the Middle East had now changed drastically. This is the reason why the Palestinian response to the Israeli atrocities in Al-Aqsa Mosque was not only from Gaza, Nablus or Jenin, but this time it came from Lebanon, Syria and all of Palestine simultaneously.

The Israeli administration has sat down on this. Tel Aviv was not prepared for this response, nor did the US, as usual, bend over backwards to help Israel.

The Arab world is busy defining its position in a completely new geopolitical situation. Israel is badly caught in a trap, the likes of which are hard to find in the past.

On the other hand, the Arabs who are bound by the American shackles are getting a new song of freedom in the form of ‘Let’s go, let’s go to China‘. The Chinese-mediated agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia was finally presented for signature on April 6.

The deal was announced last month. The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia made a new history by joining hands in the wake of the Chinese host after signing the agreement in Beijing.

China has now emerged as the new peace broker in the Middle East. In the historical context, it is impossible to think that Israel will get out of this trap soon, because the United States is not going to turn to the Middle East for one, two, or ten years, and new alliances are being formed in the Middle East apart from the United States itself.