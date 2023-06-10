The Ifrane Declaration on “the values ​​of education and education in values”

Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane, Morocco

June 3, 2023

Participants of the Spring University on Values ​​Education and Values ​​Education, organized by the International Alliance for Education, Values, Equity and Excellence, at Al Akhawayn University , from May 28 to June 3, 2023, in partnership with Al Akhawayn University, the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad, the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez, Morocco; the University of Texas at Tyler and the University of Western Carolina, USA; the University of Alberta and the University of Moncton, Canada; the International University of Grand-Bassam in Côte d’Ivoire; Queen Margaret University in Great Britain; the Autonomous University of Madrid in Spain; and the Islamic World Organization for Education, Science and Culture, Rabat, Morocco, highly appreciate the royal interest in the reform of the education system, in the context of the “Decade of Education and Training 2020 -2030″, embodied in the directives of His Majesty and which make education a national priority whose ultimate objective is “the achievement of quality education and training”. Education is seen as the foundation “for consolidating social values ​​based on moderation, open-mindedness, integrity and citizenship which are expressed in responsible democratic practices”, through “programs, appropriate and functional curricula, which integrate any new development in knowledge, science, technology, as well as a modern, credible, objective, equitable evaluation system offering equal opportunities to all, on the basis of merit and healthy competition, all while respecting our cultural specificity”.

The participants greatly value the royal interest in the skills and experience of Moroccans living abroad as well as the directives of His Majesty the King regarding the support offered to their initiatives and which “allows them to be provided with the conditions and skills necessary in order to give the best of themselves for the benefit and development of their country”. They also appreciate the involvement of the remarkable scientific skills of Moroccans around the world, alongside their counterparts in Morocco, through the creation of the International Alliance for Education, Values, Equity and Excellence, and which all work together, in a strong patriotic spirit, under the royal directives calling for their contribution to the development of Morocco.

After seven days of intense and productive work, the following recommendations emerged which echo the royal directives:

1. Promote the principles of values, excellence and equity and place them at the center of educational concerns;

2. Coordinate efforts between institutions to offer programs and training that will advance education, values ​​and languages, while creating a database that allows exchanges of research, experiences and expertise through the International Alliance for Education, Values, Quality and Equity;

3. Invite academic institutions and research centers to give space to issues of education, values ​​and languages, and to place them at the center of their academic and research projects in order to consolidate trust between educators, researchers, policy makers and donors;

4. Respond to the political will to rely on skills, scientific research and innovation as fundamental pillars for developing public policies, particularly in the field of education, values ​​and training, and to adopt practical and procedural measures taking into account the context;

5. Develop mechanisms for transferring “theoretical knowledge” into “teachable knowledge”, according to didactic principles that take into account all the components of the teaching-learning process;

6. Take into account cultural and linguistic diversity, the different needs of learners and their intellectual and cultural references in any scientific project aimed at improving the act of teaching-learning;

7. Promote the concept of integration between science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in educational engineering and curricula from a multidimensional and interdisciplinary perspective, while giving the necessary importance to humanities and social sciences (STEAM) in this context;

8. Establish a teaching-learning process anchored in the principles of social responsibility and which takes into account the specificity of the context and all the stakeholders involved;

9. Work on the development of e-learning programs/platforms and computer applications for the teaching and learning of Arabic, based on the results of national and international research projects involving national expertise and the Moroccan skills of the world and benefiting from pioneering international experiences;

10. Invest in cutting-edge research and innovative cognitive approaches, in the development of new strategies for teaching and learning the Arabic language (for Arabic speakers and non-natives), as well as in the construction of educational content , according to precise scientific standards that take into account the cognitive, cultural and linguistic characteristics of the learners;

11. Develop textbooks and educational materials for teaching the Arabic language to the Moroccan community abroad, taking into account the specificities of culture, language and uses in different contexts;

12. Invite the International Alliance for Education, Values, Equity and Excellence to train trainers in teaching and learning the Arabic language, for the benefit of teachers and educators responsible for educating children from the Moroccan community abroad;

13. Work to strengthen the link of the Moroccan community abroad with its Moroccan identity and promote continuous communication between its members and their motherland in order to maintain the link between the new generations of Moroccans of the world with Morocco, and to strengthen their pride and sense of belonging to the Kingdom;

14. Organize summer programs to teach Moroccan culture and languages ​​to members of the Moroccan community abroad, both in Morocco and in their countries of residence, while developing specific educational content that meets their aspirations and to their needs;

15. Promote continuing education courses for actors in the field of education (teaching, learning and management) by offering a series of scientific training courses and workshops aimed at developing their knowledge and performance, while involving the actors of Civil society ;

16. Support the proposal to devote the second edition of the Spring University to the values ​​of education and education in values ​​to the theme: “Education, immigration and cultural and linguistic pluralism”;

17. Create a scientific platform within the International Alliance for Education, Values, Equity and Excellence to disseminate research results through scientific publications, symposium proceedings, conferences, training workshops and other forms of knowledge mobilization;

18. Invite the International Alliance for Education, Values, Equity and Excellence to coordinate its activities, with all stakeholders (social actors, decision-makers, official advisory institutions), to ensure the follow-up of all these recommendations and ensure their implementation according to priorities and their impact on educational practices inside and outside the Moroccan context.

Ifrane, Morocco, on: June 3, 2023