THE IFRANE PROVINCIAL COUNCIL IS ORGANIZING A SERIES OF CONSULTATION WORKSHOPS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS PDP

Couple Mohammed Drihem

In preparation for the elaboration of a new Provincial Development Plan (PDP) for Ifrane, the Provincial Council of Ifrane has started a series of consultative meetings with the various actors concerned by the socio-economic, cultural and sporting future of the Province of Ifrane.

Five workshops were organized as part of these consultative and listening meetings which aim to enable the Provincial Council of Ifrane to develop a PDP which meets the aspirations of citizens and which is intended to be a strategic and reference document, is the he is one of the major challenges that the Provincial Council of Ifrane aspires to take up.

In an interview granted to the newspaper on the sidelines of the consultation workshop organized on Thursday April 13, 2023 with the heads of external services; Mr. Abderrazzak Saadi Director of Affairs of the Presidency of the Provincial Council of Ifrane indicated that the challenges that the Council works to meet during its mandate are numerous, in particular the development of the PDR, a strategic document which frames the action of this body elected with a view to achieving integrated, inclusive and sustainable development that meets the aspirations of the inhabitants of the region.

He, in this context, underlined that the Provincial Council launched a series of consultative meetings a few days ago which were the subject of five listening and consultation workshops, in particular with the fabric of cultural and sports associations and socio-educational associations, Cooperatives, presidents and representatives of local authorities and heads of external services.

A series of municipal, inter-municipal and provincial proposals and projects were proposed during the various workshops

He added, specifying that convergence is the guarantee of the success and effectiveness of projects.

It should be recalled that in the perspective of sustainable development, on the basis of a participatory approach and in coordination with the governor of the prefecture or the province, in his capacity as responsible for the coordination of the activities of the decentralized services of the central administration, the Development Program of the prefecture or the province, according to its initiators, fixes for six years the development actions whose programming or realization are planned on the territory of the prefecture or the province, taking into consideration their nature, location and cost.

The development program of the prefecture or the province, it is specified, must include a diagnosis highlighting the needs and the potentialities of the prefecture or the province, an identification of their priorities and an evaluation of their resources and expenditure. forecasts for the first three years and must take the gender approach into consideration.

The elements that constitute the Prefectural or Provincial Development Program are first; a diagnosis of the social development situation at the level of the prefecture or the province, the development priorities defined for the prefecture or the province, a selection of priority projects and actions, budgeting and finally; a monitoring and evaluation system.