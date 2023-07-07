The II Private Social Investment Summit will be held

The Second Private Social Investment Summit in Colombia will take place on July 13 and 14

Impacto Colombia, in which the results of the seventh edition of the Private Social Investment Index (IISP 2023) will be presented, which maps and establishes private social investment standards and practices in Colombia.

We are pleased to announce that for another consecutive year the participation of companies increased significantly, with a growth of 28% compared to 2022, ratifying the position of the IISP in the country as a benchmark in the matter.

Among the novelties offered by the IISP for this year are: the geographic identification of all voluntary social and environmental management projects carried out by more than 160 of the largest companies in the country; the compilation of the investments that they make through the ‘Works for Taxes’ mechanism; and the contribution they make through their business foundations.

The II Private Investment Summit is led by Jaime Arteaga y Asociados in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Ecopetrol, Palladium Group, and the Colombian Presidential Agency for International Cooperation APC. For more information about the event and the measurement of the IISP.

The academic agenda will be broadcast live on the following YouTube links:

Day 1: 2nd Private Social Investment Summit – IISP 2023

Day 2: 2nd Private Social Investment Summit #CumbreISP2023 – Day 2

