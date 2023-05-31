The illegal piques returned to the Circunvalar in Cali

The disorders in the roads of Cali seem uncontrollable; much more, when it comes to the so-called “illegal piques”.

This illegal activity, every time it is encouraged, exposes different scenarios that fill Cali citizens with anxiety and fear.

This has to do with the fact that Circunvalar Avenue in the capital of Valle, in the area of ​​commune 18 of the city, once again became the favorite place for these illegal piques.

A video circulating on social networks shows this dangerous practice of several young people doing a series of stunts on motorcycles limiting the passage of other vehicles.

“We are going to dismantle these piques, we are going to continue with the operations and we will restore peace of mind to the inhabitants of commune 18,” said Cali’s Secretary of Security and Justice, Jimmy Dranguet.

Last March, the authorities of Cali They carried out an operation in this area, in an inter-institutional action between the Santiago de Cali Metropolitan Police, the Ministry of Security and Justice and the Ministry of Mobility.

The Cali Mobility Secretary, William Vallejo, together with a group of traffic agents, were supporting the operation.

“The entire public force was deployed. We arrived at that point in commune 18, at the extension of Avenida Circunvalar, where multiple complaints have been filed on several occasions. for different illegal activities against coexistenceagainst a correct mobilization of the vehicles”, explained Vallejo.

“We made a presence in this place in a very robust way; We immobilized more than 40 motorcycles, the public force also proceeded with other types of procedures. We are going to continue to do this and check other places of Cali where this problem has been presenting”, he added.

The community of commune 18 expects greater effectiveness in these operations so that this scourge definitely stops affecting them.

➡️ #How about this 🤐 | Are illegal spikes in the extension of Av Circunvalar still uncontrolled? >>>> This weekend residents of the sector denounced the return of piques, acrobatics, consumption of hallucinogens and alcohol in the area @SeguridadCali ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/fffQcPqhHl — Caracol Radio Cali (@Caracol_Cali) May 30, 2023

