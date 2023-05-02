The illicit trade in footwear, electronic devices, textiles and medicines shot up more than 20% in 2022 – Diario La Hora

Smuggling and other crimes such as counterfeiting affect the pocket of people and the State. It also seriously hits health.

Between January and December 2022, the Contraband Merchandise Apprehensions they increased 70% in electronic devices and parts; 69% in footwear; 37% in textiles and 27% in medicines and inputs related to health.

These four products represented more than $44 million in apprehensions, that is, almost 60% of all the contraband detected by Ecuadorian Customs During the past year.

However, the problem of illicit trade does not stop at smuggling, but includes other crimes such as counterfeiting and adulteration, fraud and piracyamong others.

This illicit trade is increasingly one of the main ways to launder money from organized crime and drug trafficking. Another route, already analyzed by La HORA, is illegal loans (chulco).

Andrés Moreano, a criminal economy researcher, explained that, basically, drugs pay for much of the illicit trade of products such as textiles, medicines, among others.

“The amounts of customs seizures are just the tip of the iceberg of the problem. The illegal economy feeds itself. The growth in the last year is real and is replicated if the other crimes of illicit trade are added to smuggling,” he said.

According to estimates by the Customs Crimes Unit, the total damage, both for individuals, businessmen and the State, could easily exceed $1.7 billion annually.

“Illegal trade is not only unfair competition for formal businesses that comply with the law and pay all taxes; but, in the case of products such as medicines, they have a serious risk to health and life,” Moreano said.

One of the most deeply rooted illicit trades in the country, which had its greatest jump since 2007, is that of cigarettes.. It continues to be a great source of loss and damage to health; but the medicines are the ones that wake up more alert at the moment.

“Although, in the last year, more than 20 million units of cigarettes were seized, which represents 60% of all the volume of illicit trade, other products are growing more and may overwhelm in the coming years,” said Noel. Archundia, business consultant in Customs.

adulterated medicines

At the moment, at least 10% of the medicines circulating worldwide are counterfeit and adulterated. In the case of countries like Ecuador, the percentage can go up to 30%.

In other words, at least 3 out of 10 medicines purchased in the country can cause serious consequences to health and life; and are linked to the growing system of illicit trade.

Another piece of information that alerts national and international authorities is that around 50% of medicines bought online or on social networks are also counterfeit and adulterated.

Illegal drugs have a huge market available in the Ecuadorian economy. This is because, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), 66.4% of Ecuadorians with some type of employment do not have any type of health insurance; only 8.8% have private insurance; and 24.81% are affiliated with the IESS.

Thus, more than 5.3 million Ecuadorian adults are likely to fall for the offers of supposedly cheap medicines that generate negative impacts such as: ineffectiveness, disease progression and even death; infections and resistance to antibiotics; intoxications and severe poisonings; among others.

Carla Salgado, an economist specializing in medical issues, stated that If negative health impacts are added to illicit trade, the economic and social impact is multiplied by three.

“It is a real threat and more information is needed for the public. In addition to more control work with a public-private effort ”, she stressed. (JS)

figures on smuggling

Until October 2022, according to figures from the customs crime unit, more than 1.2 million units of medicines and alleged natural health products were seized.

In recent years, four sentences have been obtained on the illicit trade of medicines in Ecuador. But, in neighboring countries such as Colombia, the figure reaches 400 sentences.

The illicit trade in other products such as vehicles and liquor has also increased by between 15% and 20%.

35% of contraband, especially cigarettes, among others, passes through the border between Colombia and Ecuador.

Avoid the illicit trade in medicines

1.- Buy in authorized establishments.

2.- Correctly dispose of used medicine packages: cut blister packs, break boxes, destroy inserts, scratch bottles and labels.

3.- Have a process of reception and inspection of medicines.

4.- Be wary of very low prices.

5.- Avoid electronic commerce and informal purchases online.

6.-Check batch, expiration date, health registration and the integrity of the packaging.

7.- If you have any questions, contact the establishment that owns the sanitary registry.

Ecuador has a culture of illegality and informality

The illicit trade grows because the country has a culture of illegality and weak institutions. This culture of illegality is based on the following:

Corruption: Weak anti-corruption structures in the institutions; deficient personnel evaluation mechanisms in the public sector; normalization of corruption; prices for public offices.

Legislation: Laws that protect the offender more than the person who complies with the rules.

Little real response capacity: Low percentage of complaints that are transformed into sentences; deficient logistics for control activities.

Justice system: An urgent restructuring is needed not only of justice; but also the prison system. Coordination between the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office should be improved.