Dueling, as its name indicates, is a confrontation with another, a psycho-emotional and mental process.

The premiere of the song Music Sessions, Vol. 53, by the singers Shakira and Bizarrap, was recently in trend, in which the feelings of the result of her breakup with the soccer player Gerard Piqué are apparently mentioned.

Many in favor and others against, so El Diario decided to investigate the subject and interview Dr. Martín Perea Gómez, an internationally certified psychologist from the Institute of Manila, Philippines, who explains how mourning is experienced, how grief should be lived process and in addition to the couple, who may be affected.

What is it about?

It is a multidimensional process in which the human being confronts himself and the other to accept the change in the expression of love. Its manifestation depends on the state of consciousness of each person, which helps to understand and understand why mourning is experienced faster or less quickly.

In this confrontation with himself, the expectations that were had towards love and the impression of what had been planned in time during the accompaniment with the other are identified.

What happens inside?

It generates something called Loss, the person creates an emotional process where they feel during the duel that breaking the relationship affects a “me, you and us” the bond between the couple is cut.

The expert clarifies that this arises because couples connect through the 7 energy points.

gia, the well-known chakras; where both complement each other emotionally, spiritually and mentally, in addition to the passionate and sexual aspect. That makes the “we” build and the couple remains, if there is a disharmony, problems begin. The break occurs when it is felt that life expectancy is not accompanied by the other, then the relationship becomes pain and suffering, causing closure.

If it has been a good, harmonious, calm relationship and if there are no conflicts,

confrontations, disagreements, isolation, that makes the recovery faster when entering the closure of the relationship.

Now it’s normal

Currently it is seen that people end a relationship and quickly rebuild their lives and not because there is no love, but the process of denial, anger and guilt; It can be a very short cycle and it does not enter into pain, but instead leads to peace, harmony and calm.

need love

In the case of the artist and many others, a pattern is perceived when the person thinks

When you know you need your partner to feel complete, this becomes a love of need. “I need company, someone who loves me, provides me because there is a lack.”

agreements are broken

When the agreements with the couple are established, what the behavior will be like is established, which according to Dr. Martín, focuses on the fundamental concept of Loyalty, being loyal to what each one feels, but when the agreement is broken, they talk that one of the two failed to speak and compromise.

Why is it necessary to grieve?

“It is made so that we develop more spiritual capacity, understanding how to evolve towards a concept where the love relationship makes me a more integrated being, the less spiritual the person is, the more pain and suffering they have because they are more isolated and feel less integrated. ”.

“Mourning is the way we face any situation of change or when

any feeling of love that we have towards someone is redirected towards me, towards human beings, towards the divine, that is why it is the process in which humans

multidimensionally we enter into what begins and ends”.

Shakira’s case

Dr. Perea explains that emphasis has been placed on the fact that the agreement is broken as soon as one of the two enters to establish loving and sexual relationships with others, then the couple’s exclusivity agreement is broken and the process of mourning begins. in

the logic of pain and suffering, because the other failed to agree.

In the case of Shakira’s children

According to the specialist Perea, the concept of family and the eternal bond of children is a relationship that does not end, communication, economic commitment, education and upbringing of children remain. But sometimes they perpetuate the conflict and the confrontational relationship, therefore the children learn to manage a relationship from the parents. “You have to understand that love is first towards ourselves.”

The image of the father that Shakira leaves before her children

w Do not speak ill of the other, when there are children a negative image of the father and mother should not be created, this breaks the affection of the children towards their parents. It is understood wrong-

Clearly, the closure of the relationship is caused because the other betrayed or was unfaithful and there is a victim and a perpetrator.

Lor more importantly with the children

They are part of the agreement when the relationship is closed. The important thing is that they know it and are part of the dialogue.

– Communicate that there is no longer a loving relationship between the parents.

-They understand that the dynamics of the relationship will be different.

That they do not lose their home, in the end they will have two houses.

Psychologist, Guillermo Valencia Montoya, specialist in Clinical Psychology

“After listening to that song, I can, without fear of being wrong, say that it is the typical case of unrealized mourning, it has not been resolved because when one day, when evoking the mourner, he does not experience feelings, neither hate, nor pain, neither of sadness, nor of bitterness, nor of anger nor regret.

When he evokes the other with serenity, calmly, it is there that he realizes that a duel does not consist in forgetting, but in disaffecting memories. That song is crossed by many feelings, such as indignation, envy, hatred, anger. Feelings in my view, not very holy and ignoble.

So, if you asked me as a psychologist, if that song expresses the realization of a person’s grief, I would immediately say NO because the way it shows up, brings to the surface those feelings that are simply the rubric that it is still in the first phase, the phase of Hope.

It follows, for the second phase of Denial, then for the Anger that will always appear when there is an unmet need. Of any order of any nature, because the non-satisfaction of that need generates a lot of internal tension, that tension generates frustration and frustration generates aggression”.