The image of Petro and France collapses

The approval of the management of President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez decreased according to the results of the survey carried out by the firm Invamer in the month of May.

The survey was carried out for Noticias Caracol, Blu Radio and El Espectador and 1,200 citizens from 22 departments were asked.

In it, 59.4% assured that they disapproved and 33.8% stated that they approved of Petro’s management.

This contrasts with the previous measurement, carried out in November 2022, in which there was 50% approval and 43% disapproval.

And in the case of Vice President Francia Márquez, 59.9% indicate that they disapprove and 27.9% say that they approve of her management.

The survey indicates that in the area where the vice president has her greatest electoral potential, that is, Valle, Cauca and Nariño, 54.6% disapprove of her, while 32% approve of her.

It should be noted that this survey was carried out before the scandal generated by his head of office, Laura Sarabia, occurred.

Other questions

On the other hand, the survey also asks the citizens: Do you think that things in Colombia are on the right track or on the wrong track? 70.7% responded that they were on the wrong path and 23.6% were on the right path.

About what is the main problem of the country, 31.6% Economy said that it is unemployment and cost of living; 19% others; 17.6% insecurity; 15.5% corruption; and 12.6% the President/Government.

When asked if they have perceived the change that Petro announced in the campaign, 66% answered no and 32.2% yes.

Comments