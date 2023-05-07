The image of university education in Spain deteriorates

The first barometer on the University of the Knowledge and Development Foundation, which is made up of a group of Spanish companies, was presented in Spain last week. The study approached hundreds of students about to finish college or graduates.

The first figure is already scandalous, when 43% of those surveyed indicate that the investment in money and time in the university was not justified for their current situation, and 70% of them consider that the university is impractical and very theoretical. and that sometimes 48% of those interviewed, that is, almost half, think that the university does not adapt to labor realities, to market conditions.

The figures are worrying as Spain is one of the countries in the world with the highest rates of access to university education, where 44% of people between the ages of 25 and 35 have completed university studies, compared to 22% of Colombians in the same range, 15% of Brazilians or 5% of South Africans.

The countries with the highest number of university students in this range are the Koreans with 68% and the Japanese and Canadians with more than 50%. In the case of South Korea, it is perhaps the country with the greatest crisis of doubt and labor crisis among the young population of all the OECD countries, which leads us to ask how much university education is contributing to young Koreans.

Returning to studying Spanish, 23% of the students would have changed universities if they had had the chance. On the other hand, 25% of the participants consider that university degrees are over-qualified and this is related to another worrying figure presented by Eurostat, which indicates that 37% of Spanish professionals have more studies than are required for the job position. they perform, being the country with the highest number of professionals in this situation in the European Union.

The facts lead us to reconsider whether access to university education is the only alternative to improve knowledge and guarantee a life project for people who finish their secondary studies. Under this scheme, it is worth thinking about a tertiary or post-media education that includes technical, technological information for work and other professional life projects, in such a way that it responds more to the needs of people and their life projects.

Another warning sign for universities to work, in their function and commitment, is that the younger the interviewees are, they have a negative vision of the institution. 30% of those under 30 years of age have a negative view of the university, compared to 85% of a positive image among those over 40 years of age.

On the other side, the Valencian Institute for Economic Research (Ivie) presented a report showing that universities, between taxes and VAT, contribute almost 26 billion euros to the Spanish government, a figure that is 2.5 times larger than the budget that they have and makes them one of the sectors that most energizes the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, another study indicates that people with university studies live between three and five years longer than those who do not go to university, which undoubtedly must be seen in the possibility of better understanding the world, understanding care practices, getting information on including the benefits of the university for personal enrichment, professional development and the possibility of strengthening social-emotional skills.

These data show that the university is central to society, that its transforming role is unquestionable in the development of people, the economy and countries, but that expecting everyone to go to university can have opposite effects by generating expectations. that cannot be met, that is so widespread that the quality and relevance of the education and training in general that is received cannot be identified.

*Education Specialist