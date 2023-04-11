The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank inaugurated their spring meetings in Washington, a week in which the global economic situation and the challenges of these “greatly uncertain” times will be analyzed.

This is how the director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, described them in a virtual event: “We are in a moment of great uncertainty, the recovery that we are waiting for so much, a solid recovery, is still a bit difficult to achieve,” he said in a talk with the president of the WB, David Malpass.

The restructuring of the debt or the consequences of the rises in interest rates carried out by the regulators to contain inflation will be two of the main topics that will be discussed these days in the different debate tables and high-level meetings in which Ministers and other economic authorities will participate.

But these meetings, Georgieva said, are also “an opportunity for us not only to talk about the immediate priorities of restoring price stability and safeguarding financial stability,” but also about long-term growth prospects for low-income countries. , accurate.

Economic outlook update

This Tuesday the IMF will present an update on its economic prospects and, according to Georgieva, despite the resistance of consumption in the United States and the improvement in China after its reopening, “global growth will remain below 3%.” “And what is more worrying, it would stay around 3% for the next five years,” she added.

“That does not give us great hope of meeting the aspirations of people, especially the poor around the world and, more importantly, poor people in poor countries,” he added.

In this context, there are several challenges to face, such as “divergent” growth, which means that emerging markets (China and India, above all) “are doing better”, but “for the frontier markets of poor countries, the future is not so brilliant”.

On the other hand, as a consequence of the trade tensions between China and the United States and also because of the war in Ukraine, geopolitical fragmentation “is deepening”.

“We have done research at the IMF that shows that the cost of trade fragmentation alone can be as much as 7% of global GDP over the years,” Georgieva noted.

IMF and World Bank meetings

In this regard, David Malpass recalled that “trade is vital for productivity in the world” and considered it “worrying” that globalization “breaks down into regional blocs or protectionist blocs.”

“Right now, that is the direction the world is traveling in, towards stopping globalization and reversing it,” said the World Bank president.

Another of the main challenges that will be dealt with, Malpass added, is the new financial paradigm derived from the end of interest rates at 0 and collateral effects such as bank failures of entities such as the American Silicon Valley Bank.

According to Georgieva, “central banks are concerned with reducing inflation and it is paramount because without price stability there is no solid foundation for investment and growth” but “their job has become more complicated due to the exposure of vulnerabilities in the financial sector.

In her speech, the managing director of the IMF wanted to bring “an element of positivism”: “Yes, it is a very difficult time, but if we look back, at what we have achieved in the last three years, it is a lot.”

These will be the last meetings for Malpass, who announced a few weeks ago that he will leave his position at the end of June to face other professional challenges. with EFE

