The IMF expects a substantial fall in house prices in Europe — idealista/news

Real estate markets are slowing down. The FM advises economic powers and emerging countries to be “careful” of a possible real estate crisis and to measure risks to financial stability. The downward trends for home values ​​remain significant in the medium term: the declines over the next three years could reach -7% in advanced economies and -19% in emerging markets.

As for Europe, theorganization points out that real estate markets show more and more signs of overvaluation across the continent and points to several examples in this sense. “Real house prices have doubled since 2015 in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal.” Since the pandemic, the divergence between house prices and income, and between house prices and rents, has widened more and more.

According to data from the institute, the house price-to-income ratio currently stands at over 30%, above long-term trends, while the house price-to-income ratio “also far exceeds the norm ” in developing countries.

In this sense, the IMF indicates an overestimation between 15% and 20% in most European countries, but with bank rates rising and real income eroded by inflation, house prices have recently fallen in many markets.

Economies with a higher share of adjustable rate mortgages have experienced some of the largest declines in real house prices, such as Sweden or Romania.

The shortage of housing supply could slow down the fall in prices

Alfred Kammer, IMF director for Europeadvises the authorities of European countries with housing problems to “be careful” of the risks to financial stability, proposing solutions on the supply side.

“House prices have risen sharply in a number of countries over the last decade and that is due to low interest rates for a relatively long time and then in a number of countries we got another boost during the pandemic when people have switched to working remotely,” he said at a recent media briefing in Stockholm.

Some factors may continue to support home prices in the near term. Supply constraints on the availability of housing on the market remain, including a shortage of labor in construction, although a slight increase in the stock and still high levels of disposable income help to partially offset the effect of monetary policy tightening on demand for housing, thereby reducing the room for house price adjustment.

“At the same time, in economies with a lower share of variable rate mortgages or a longer average maturity of household debt, the effect of the current constraint on household demand may take some time to fully materialise, as mortgages already in place will be affected by higher rates only gradually,” commented the IMF in its study published in April.