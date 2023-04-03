Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that we have accepted all the conditions of the IMF in advance, but now the final condition is being discussed.

The meeting of the Muslim League (N) parliamentary party was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Ladies’ purses and mobile phones were kept outside the meeting.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the parliamentary party meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that we have always brought the country out of difficult situations, the situation is dire, but our intention is clear, God willing, the situation will improve, the time will come and the situation will change, this is my faith.

He said that the country faced a catastrophic flood situation, 100 billion rupees were given to the flood victims only by the federal government, we started providing free flour to 10 crore poor families, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islam. Providing free flour to the poor in Abad during Ramadan.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the IMF has tied the hands and feet of the federal government, the waves of inflation are coming due to the previous government’s IMF program, we have accepted the IMF’s preconditions, but now Negotiations on the last condition of MF are going on, the brotherly countries are helping Pakistan a lot.

The Prime Minister said that Imran Khan has trapped Pakistan in an economic quagmire, the former rulers used abusive language against friendly countries, serious allegations were made on China‘s projects, Imran and his followers said that 45% corruption occurred in China‘s projects. invested 30 billion dollars and false accusations were made against the same helpful friend.

Shahbaz Sharif said that what does an individual person have to do with the policy of the government of Pakistan? Imran Khan has put Pakistan in trouble, put Pakistan’s reputation at stake, Imran Khan signed the IMF program on the strictest terms and then suspended the program by violating himself, Imran Khan IMF. Conspired to make the program fail, Imran Khan’s ministers were caught red handed.

He said on the rumors spread today about trade with Israel that the lie of starting trade with Israel is being spread which is condemnable, Pakistan will stick to its principled position until the Palestinians get their right.

He said that during the Imran Khan era, judges received threats, references were filed, the attitude of the judiciary towards our leadership and members was different, Imran Khan’s wife was not a public representative and public official, so what position does Maryam Nawaz Sharif have? was This is the difference between the scales.