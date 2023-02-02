According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, in early February, there was continuous rainy weather in the south. Among them, from February 2 to 5, there was a light to moderate rain in Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, South China, and the eastern part of Southwest China. Guangxi, Hunan, etc. There were heavy rains in some areas and local heavy rains. The impact of cold air on our country is coming to an end.

Continuous rainy weather in the south

In early February, there was continuous cloudy and rainy weather in the south. Among them, from February 2 to 5, there was a light to moderate rain in Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, South China and the eastern part of southwest China. There were heavy rains in parts of Guangxi, Hunan and other places. Local torrential rain. In addition, from February 6 to 8, there will be a large-scale rainfall process in the southern region.

Cold air effects tend to end

The impact of cold air on our country is coming to an end. However, on February 2, most of the south of the Yangtze River, central and eastern Guizhou, and eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and other places still had a temperature drop of 4-6°C, and the local area was about 8°C.

There is heavy fog in Qiongzhou Strait and other sea areas

From the morning to the morning of February 2, there will be heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the eastern coastal waters of Leizhou Peninsula and Qiongzhou Strait. In addition, there is heavy fog in parts of southwestern Guangdong and northern Hainan Island, and local dense fog with visibility less than 500 meters. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 06:00 on February 2.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on February 2 to 08:00 on February 3, there was light snow or sleet in parts of eastern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, western and southern Henan, northwestern Hubei, and eastern Sichuan plateau. There was light rain in parts of the eastern part of Southwest China, central and southern Yunnan, northern and western Jiangnan, most of Guangxi, most of Hainan Island, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 5-6 winds and 7-8 gusts in parts of the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel, and northern South China Sea.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on February 2nd to 08:00 on February 3rd).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on February 3 to 08:00 on February 4, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of the Ili River Valley in Xinjiang, the western mountains of southern Xinjiang and the Altay Mountains, southeastern Tibet, and southwestern Shaanxi. There were light to moderate rains in parts of most of Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, central and southern Yunnan, Guangxi, central and western Guangdong, and Hainan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains (25-35 mm) in southwestern Hunan and northeastern Guangxi. ). In parts of the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel, and most of the South China Sea, there are 5-6 winds and 7-8 gusts.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on February 3rd to 08:00 on February 4th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website

From 08:00 on February 4th to 08:00 on February 5th, there was light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, northern and western Xinjiang, southeastern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, and western Hubei. There were light to moderate rains in parts of Jianghuai, Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, southern Yunnan, and southern China. Among them, there were heavy or heavy rains (50-65 mm) in central Hunan, northern and southern Guangxi. There are 5-6 winds and 7-8 gusts in parts of the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel, and northern South China Sea.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on February 4th to 08:00 on February 5th).Image source: Central Meteorological Observatory website