The former US National Security adviser, John Bolton, fears that the efforts of the prosecutor in the case, Alvin Bragg, will end up benefiting Trump and his political interests.

New York’s indictment of Donald Trump for his role in paying the hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels could catapult the former US president toward his nomination as a candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential primaries, says former US National Security adviser. USA John Bolton.

Speaking Monday with CBS News‘ Face the Nation, Bolton said he feared the efforts of the prosecutor in the case, Alvin Bragg, would end up benefiting Trump.

“If Trump is acquitted or gets the case dismissed, because it’s not legally sufficient or whatever, that’s it will be like rocket fuelbecause he will be able to say: ‘I told them that they were bothering me and, now, I have been vindicated’”, commented the politician.

Bolton clarified, however, that if Trump were to be convicted, the picture would change completely, as it would be highly unlikely that most Americans would consider him for re-election because they don’t want him to “a convicted felon be your president”he added.

On the other hand, he criticized the position of those Republicans who implicitly defended the actions of the ex-president, lashing out at prosecutor Bragg, accusing him of conducting an investigation for political reasons. «I have to say that seeing the response to the accusation has not been encouraging for the future of the party. Trump is a cancer to the Republican Party“, he asserted.

While the exact nature of the charge against Trump will not be formally released until he is arraigned on Tuesday, the AP news agency reported last week that he faces several counts of falsifying business records, including a felony. The former president has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the complaint, calling it “political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history.”