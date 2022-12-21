Source: People’s Daily Online – Chinese Communist Party News Release Time: 2022-12-21 16:31:18

The Central Economic Work Conference will be held in Beijing from December 15th to 16th. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The meeting called for next year to insist on stability and progress while maintaining stability, continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, increase macroeconomic policy regulation, strengthen coordination and cooperation of various policies, and form a joint force to promote high-quality development. Focusing on the requirements of the meeting, “proactive fiscal policies must be strengthened and improved”, “stable monetary policies must be precise and powerful”, “industrial policies must be developed and safe at the same time”, “scientific and technological policies must focus on self-reliance and self-improvement”, “social policies must firmly protect the bottom line of people’s livelihood” , People’s Daily Online sorted out the content of Xi Jinping’s speech and invited experts to interpret it. This issue focuses on “active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy”.