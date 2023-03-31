Eating healthy is a great challenge for many, either because of the day-to-day routine or because of the absence of good eating habits that offer the body the nutrients it needs to function.

For all this KienyKe.com spoke with Dr. Alexandra Rada, an expert in health and well-being about the importance of taking care of these types of routines and not skipping them. Although in the past the expert has mentioned that it is vital not to skip any of the three meals, this time her advice focused on lunch, specifically the reasons why this is the second most important meal of the day.

According to Rada, one of the most important things is not to skip this meal, a common mistake made by many people who, for one reason or another, do not take enough time to make this meal that is right in the middle of the day.

“The body produces a hormone called cortisol that decreases after eating lunch. If we do not have lunch, the body will feel that the food will not arrive and it will recharge with localized fat “mentions the specialist, emphasizing that contrary to what many believe, this may not help those who seek to lose weight, since the metabolism slows down when you do not eat.

But what to eat? Dr. Alexandra mentioned on KienyKe.com what are the types of foods that cannot be missing not only in this meal but in others: “My basic rule is protein, vegetables, healthy fats.”

In this way, Rada left some tips so that you do not get entangled when it comes to putting together lunch:

Protein: “A piece of meat that should be equivalent to the size of your open hand,” explains the expert, also adding that the body needed one gram of protein per kilo of weight. Likewise, she revealed that although many did not know it, red meat was a metabolism activator.

Vegetables: They are always a resounding yes. Unfailing and necessary in the desired proportions as they help digestion and fulfill this healthy purpose.

Healthy Fats: To complement lunch, the doctor talks about a serving of avocado, as well as the use of vegetable oils or some almonds or grains.

Finally, it is important to emphasize that eating at the right times and in the correct portions helps significantly to control the anxiety of eating other types of foods that can break with a healthy diet.