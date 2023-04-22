Home » The importance of banks is declining in Switzerland
The importance of banks is declining in Switzerland

Image: Valais

Hespress – dpaSaturday, April 22, 2023 – 16:55

A prominent Swiss newspaper reports that Switzerland is no longer a banking country; Other industries contributed more to the economy.

Today, Saturday, the newspaper “Blick” said that the acquisition of the “Credit Suisse” group by the “UBS” group will further reduce the economic importance of the banking sector for the country, which has already fallen to less than 5% of GDP from about 8 % before the global financial crisis, according to Bloomberg News.

The pharmaceutical and chemicals industry, which accounts for about 6.3% of GDP, has overtaken the overall importance of the banking sector to the Swiss economy.

“Growth is now happening in other sectors,” Bloomberg quoted economist Alexander Ratke, of the KOF Institute at ATH Zurich University, as saying in an interview with Blake.

The newspaper added that the Swiss drug industry, which includes companies such as “Roche Holding”, “Novartis” and “Lonza Group”, is growing by about 5.9% annually.

While the banking sector is witnessing stagnation or decline, insurance companies are growing, contributing about 4.1% to economic output.

Commodity trading giants such as Vitol, Glencore and Cargill account for around 8.5% of Swiss gross national product.

Economy Banking sector Switzerland
