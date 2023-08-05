The importance of financial health in employees

DURING For years Bogota has positioned itself as the heart city of Colombia for being the main focus of progress, development and opportunities. However, its urban rhythm little by little silently sentences its inhabitants to physical pathologies and social well-being linked to the diseases of the 21st century.

Financial stress is a concern caused by money and finances in general, it can manifest itself in feelings of anxiety, pressure, anguish or it can even lead to insomnia.

According to a study conducted by Mercer, the New York-based professional services firm, 6 out of 10 Colombians suffer from financial stress.

“Audible, visual and even electromagnetic pollution play a leading role against the health of those of us who live in cities. Therefore, being outside the city and in connection with nature, as well as appropriating integrative medicine, is vital for well-being and the prevention of diseases in the short and medium term,” he says. Alejandra Santamariasports doctor and leader of the initiative.

Hence the commitment to counteract Habitarte, a retreat created by a health professional, which, in its third version of 2023 scheduled from August 18 to 21, will be located in Arbeláez, a municipality in the Province of Sumapaz.

Habitarte gathers specialist doctors to treat the mentioned topics with the ability to apply their knowledge in the field area, seeks the benefit for the health of the heart, body and mind from physical activity; as well as improving the microbiota, as the first line of battle against colon and intestinal diseases, based on the conscious consumption of food.

Although technology and science work “at full speed” to improve the quality of life of human beings, the WHO continues to affirm that 85% of diseases have an emotional origin.

