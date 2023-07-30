Home » The Importance of National Health Workforce Accounts for a Resilient Health System in Africa
The Importance of National Health Workforce Accounts for a Resilient Health System in Africa

The implementation and institutionalization of national health workforce accounts are important for the proper functioning of health systems (CNPS 2.0), according to the WHO. A mechanism that has several advantages.

Indeed, national health workforce accounts really serve to have a clear idea of ​​the level of availability of health resources in a country’s health system. Thus, their implementation allows, according to Dr Fatoumata Binta Tidiane Diallo, resident representative of the WHO in Togo, « to make trends, to really analyze the quality of health personnel, and above all to allow the health system to use them rationally in terms of distribution, in terms of quality, in terms of trends in order to be able to renew them on a regular basis health workers”.

With these national accounts and continuous monitoring, it will be possible to regularly update the list of health personnel while filling gaps with the launch of recruitment competitions.

Moreover, its realization could lead African countries to help each other with the support of partners. “We can also support each other between countries when there are countries that have more doctors than others. They can be exchanged so have the possibility through the WHO to be able to support countries so that there can really be a pooling of health services and health personnel,” said Dr. Fatoumata Binta Tidiane Diallo.

In effect, the African region faces a critical shortfall of 5.3 million health workers today. It bears about 25% of the global burden of disease and 70% of global health emergencies, managed by less than 5% of health workers globally. A phenomenon aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the loss of human life in the ranks of nursing staff.

Atha ASSAN

