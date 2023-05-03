The importance of our mental health

Anxiety causes many diseases, and negative thoughts and feelings, when not expressed, aggravate its symptoms. Choosing the pain of seeing your reality, whatever it is, is better than the suffering of not wanting to. Pride, resentment, anger and stubbornness are the emotions that contribute the most to creating panic attacks.

Face each challenge in life with decision, perseverance and personal discipline, so that your mind, from a new attitude, can overcome fears and uncertainties. Stop tormenting yourself by the worries that life brings. Remain serene in any circumstance and choose to own yourself.

Overcoming fear, defeating illness, working with anxiety and emotional imbalances are the most difficult lessons you must learn in life.

Do not allow conflicting situations to cause you internal tensions, exhaust your body and wrinkle your face. Trying to be perfect is an emotional burden that can affect your health. Grant yourself permission for pleasure, rest and fun.

Bearing the adverse emotional burdens of others prevents you from living fully and freely the joy, love, creativity and peace of now. Repressed energy, denied and unrecognized, is the basis of your emotional prison.

Today you must think what you want. In this way you can make any dissonant thought and vibration last only for a moment, and that moment does not affect or unbalance you all day.

Conflict in your relationships occurs when someone decides for you what you must define for yourself. By not giving yourself the option to make your own decisions, you fall into the trap of controlling the other. One of the causes of anxiety and stress is the fear of finding out that you are dependent on the approval of others.

Eradicate fear of the future from your life and take over today. So you can enjoy the miracle of being alive, radiating enough love to feel safe and achieve a full existence.

“Yes I can! I am worth a lot! I am capable! God take care of me!”, They are affirmations that take away your fear, indecision and defeat, since, in order to know who you really are, you must invest a large part of your time in knowing yourself and accepting yourself from the edge of honesty. Only then will you heal from guilt, shame, prejudice and unnecessary suffering.

Mental sobriety is a harmonious state of serenity, sanity and balance. The spiritual connection is the source to maintain it. The brain is a source of energy that, if you direct it from an attitude of consideration and care of yourself, makes calm, harmony and the clarity of the truth return to your life again.

If you feel that your life is dominated by haste and anxiety, stop and take a deep breath to listen to yourself in the silence of serenity. Be aware that the first thing you should do is eliminate worry about each obstacle you encounter on the path of life and concentrate on solving it calmly, in order to achieve better results. No one needs to feel hopeless or hopeless, since each situation has several options and intelligent alternatives to overcome.

Believing that you are capable of controlling everything leads you to anxiety and sadness, but accepting that this is not the case leads you to peace and inner calm. Pretend that hehe life adapts only to our will is an invitation to frustration. Living without waiting rests the soul.

Experience the present moment, without allowing the anxiety of worrying about what you stopped doing in the past and what you will do in the future. Calm down and fill your interior with confidence, live from moment to moment, letting go of your problems and handing them over to God, who will give you the tools to confront and solve the challenges of life.

