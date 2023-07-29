Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Protecting Ancient Trees during Sichuan Province Visit

In a recent visit to Sichuan Province, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the significance of protecting ancient trees, as he embarked on an investigation and inspection tour. The key focus of his visit was the renowned Cuiyun Corridor, located on the historic Jinniu Road of the ancient Shu Road.

Cuiyun Corridor derives its name from a poem and is a green corridor consisting of over 100,000 lush ancient cypress trees spanning more than 300 miles. During his visit, General Secretary Xi marveled at the towering ancient trees, their trunks and branches reaching towards the sky. He expressed a keen interest in learning about the local efforts to promote historical and cultural inheritance as well as the development of ecological civilization.

These ancient cypress trees, often referred to as “forest living fossils,” have successfully endured the test of time and bear witness to centuries of history. The preservation of these trees can be attributed to continuous protection efforts since ancient times. It was revealed that officials of the Jianzhou state began implementing a handover system for protecting the ancient cypresses during the Ming Dynasty. Under this system, the number of cypresses had to increase during their tenure, a tradition that has been maintained to this day.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s passion for preserving ancient and famous trees can be traced back to his time spent working in various local areas. From personally rescuing ancient trees, temples, and city walls, Xi Jinping has consistently emphasized the importance of protecting cultural relics and natural treasures.

During his tenure as the deputy secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee in 1998, Xi Jinping visited Fuzhou, known as the “city of banyan,” where he inspected a banyan tree dating back over a thousand years. He emphasized the importance of caring for these ancient trees, comparing their value to that of human life.

Another notable incident occurred in Jinxing Village, Zhejiang Province, when Xi Jinping, serving as the Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, encountered a thousand-year-old ginkgo tree in need of rescue. Recognizing the cultural significance of the tree, he initiated an operation to save it, leading to its revival and making it a famous attraction in the region.

The Chinese government, with Comrade Xi Jinping at the forefront, has prioritized the protection of ancient and famous trees since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In 2015, the country organized the second census of ancient and famous tree resources, which aided in understanding their distribution and promoting scientific protection and management.

The efforts to protect ancient trees have resulted in a nationwide atmosphere of appreciation and care for these natural wonders. Instances of illegal tree digging and buying and selling ancient trees have become rare, demonstrating the remarkable achievements in forest and grassland protection throughout the country.

Cuiyun Corridor stands as a testament to the symbiotic relationship between nature and mankind. These ancient cypresses have withstood the test of time, becoming precious witnesses to Chinese history. Furthermore, ancient and famous trees across the country continue to thrive, serving as living cultural heritage and embodying the rich historical legacy of the Chinese nation.

As the visit to Sichuan Province concluded, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s emphasis on protecting ancient trees serves as a reminder of the enduring value and importance of environmental stewardship and cultural preservation.

