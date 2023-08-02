The importance of recovering the National Institute of Hygiene “Leopoldo Izquieta Pérez”

Pia Molina

Totori-Japan

Until 2012, the National Institute of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine “Leopoldo Izquieta Pérez” (INHMT-LIP) operated in Ecuador, named after one of its founders, a notable scientist and doctor from Guayaquil who dedicated his life to research diseases in Ecuador.

Thanks to the efforts to obtain international aid (first from the Rockefeller Foundation and then from Japan and France) and other State funds managed by Dr. Izquieta Pérez (1879-1948). In 1941, the institution that was initially called the National Sanitary Service was inaugurated in Guayaquil and would dedicate 71 years to the investigation of common diseases in the region, even supplying other South American countries with the vaccines that were produced there and being a benchmark in public health in the region.

It also had a scientific publication, the Ecuadorian Journal of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which was distributed internationally.

All this ended 11 years ago, when the former president Rafael Correa Delgado, through decree 1290, ordered its division into two entities: the National Institute of Public Health and Research (INSPI), whose main task is to carry out research and innovation projects in the area of ​​human health; and the Health Regulation and Control Agency (ARCSA), dedicated to the control of products for human consumption such as medicines, food and cosmetics.

Subsequently, the Public Drug Company, Enfarma, was also created.

According to various experts on the subject, such as the former director of the INHMT-LIP, Dr. Luiggi Martini, these two institutions have failed to meet the commitments for which they were formed, to the detriment of the work of so many years that the officials of the former Institution that made important advances in research in epidemiology, sanitary control, regulation and registration of pharmaceutical, food and human use and consumption products, the preparation of biologicals, vaccines and anti-venom serums, which must be developed with venom from native species; nowadays these products are imported.

Regarding international cooperation, the INHMT-LIP has a long history of relationship with the Japanese government through its International Cooperation Agency and the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (JICA and MOFA), which supported to Ecuador since 1976, when the Institute of Hygiene was in charge of Dr. Francisco Parra G.

After consulting the Ecuadorian government, the Japanese agencies defined several priority areas, including poverty reduction; that is, to contribute to greater equity among the Ecuadorian population. For this reason, one of the priorities was to improve public health with the signing of the scientific-technical cooperation agreement in the field of microbiological infections in the tropical areas of the country, which was called “Hideyo Noguchi” in homage to the Japanese doctor who contributed significantly to the eradication of yellow fever in Ecuador.

Through this agreement, JICA not only donated equipment such as electron microscopes on three occasions (1977, 1997 and 2004), but also took care of the training of personnel with training scholarships that were the beneficiaries of several Ecuadorian scientists who were able to travel to Japan to receive instruction; as well as, Japanese scientists traveled to Ecuador to provide their services, both in technical training and in the renewal of equipment and state-of-the-art technology for the type of research that was carried out.

This constant collaboration continued until the closure of the INHMT-LIP, which formally occurred in August 2013, with the dismissal of more than 600 workers from the Institution.

In 2020 there was a request that led to an explicit offer to launch the renewal and reopening of the INHMT-LIP, during the presidency of Lenín Moreno. In 2021, Vice President Alfredo Borrero recognized the importance of the Institute for the country and hope returned; However, that promise did not materialize and the defenders of the institution continue to demand that what was offered be fulfilled, since the institutions that have replaced it have not been able to fulfill all the commitments that the INHMT-LIP had.

For Dr. Luiggi Martini, “the functions of epidemiological surveillance, laboratory network, production of biologicals, registration and sanitary control must be resumed.” He also explains, in a video, that Ecuador had a network of laboratories with offices in each provincial capital. Even provinces like Manabí had 5 laboratories of the Institute, which warned about what was happening in public health in Ecuador.

Likewise, the INHMT-LIP had an animal health area where biologicals for veterinary use were manufactured, as part of the institute’s vaccine production. Dr. Martini mentions that “all the vaccines that we have received were biological ones made at the Institute of Hygiene such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, rabies vaccines and anti-venom serum.” Today, rabies vaccines are imported and are expensive for the population.

Another of the main complaints of the former workers of the institution is that before there was better control of the products that entered the country and those that were produced in the national territory, since the INHMT-LIP laboratories analyzed all the medicines, food and cosmetics that arrived in Ecuador to be distributed.

As Dr. Martini points out, “before giving a sanitary registration, what the product contains must be analyzed, in this way we comply with what the law and the constitution say.” In other words, the current Institution provides records that are only signed on paper, without the necessary verification. Therefore, there is no body that guarantees the quality of the products consumed in our country.

It is truly unfortunate that an institution with such a long history and scope has ended up with its abandoned facilities and its best workers laid off. As a consequence, during the pandemic there was no capacity to give a good diagnosis, because epidemiological skills have been lost in the country.

And not only that, they have even appropriated his name, calling ARCSA, paradoxically, “Doctor Leopoldo Izquieta Pérez”, an unfortunate fact due to the setback in investigation that the country has suffered. The 40 years of relationship with Japanese scientists were reflected in publications that were made jointly and that we hope will be resumed.

Hopefully the next government acts wisely and manages to rescue what remains of what was the only laboratory dedicated to the production of vaccines in the country.

