The Importance of Self-Care in Times of Tragedy: Preventing Compassion Fatigue

Compassion Fatigue: The Impact of Tragedy on Mental Health

(CNN) – In times of tragedy, it’s all too easy to become consumed by the constant influx of news updates and the charged conversations surrounding the event. However, failing to set limits on our exposure to such events can lead to compassion fatigue, warns Dr. Rebecca Sachs, a clinical psychologist based in New York.

Compassion fatigue, also known as secondary trauma, refers to the psychological toll experienced by individuals who are not directly affected by a traumatic event, but are emotionally impacted by it. Dr. Charles Figley, a professor of disaster mental health at Tulane University in New York, explains that the term was originally coined to describe the experiences of professionals in helping roles, such as therapists or emergency healthcare workers, as well as family members who care for someone with a chronic illness. However, those who witness traumatic events unfold within communities they are connected to, or even from a distance, can also suffer from compassion fatigue.

Symptoms of compassion fatigue include exhaustion, irritability, and difficulty staying engaged with empathy. To prevent these consequences, it is crucial that individuals monitor themselves and take steps to avoid burnout. “To be the best you can be for yourself, for your loved ones, and for the issues you support, it’s important to monitor yourself and prevent compassion fatigue,” states Dr. Figley.

Finding a balance between caring for oneself and others is key. Though it may be challenging, it is important to know when to disengage from difficult topics. Dr. Figley emphasizes that disconnection does not mean losing interest in the issues at hand. Rather, it involves determining the level of commitment that allows for meaningful action without overwhelming oneself. As Dr. Sachs, who is of Jewish descent, explains, she temporarily avoids discussing the conflict in Israel as she prioritizes supporting her relatives through video calls.

Dr. Figley reassures individuals that they have time to take care of themselves and build emotional reserves before fully engaging in movements, politics, or world events. This process will help individuals ensure that difficult emotions do not consume them. Dr. Figley draws an analogy: “When a dog comes out of the pond it shakes its body and releases all the water. We can’t do that.” In other words, finding healthy outlets to release emotions is crucial.

The concept of self-care may seem elusive, as it varies for each person. Dr. Sachs explains that it can be as simple as taking a hot bath, spending time with a friend, or engaging in a favorite activity. The key is to regularly prioritize self-care and connect with one’s own needs. It is not a one-time event but an ongoing practice.

Alongside self-care, having a support system is essential. Dr. Figley advises individuals to find a partner who is in a similar situation and desires similar emotional well-being. Having someone to lean on can significantly help in coping with the emotional toll of tragic events.

Despite the importance of self-care, guilt often accompanies taking time for oneself. Dr. Sachs reassures individuals that feeling guilty is natural and can actually contribute to performing one’s job or supporting others effectively. It is essential to strike a balance between experiencing both joy and guilt, as they are both intrinsic to the human condition.

In times of tragedy, it is vital to prioritize mental health and practice self-care. By setting boundaries and engaging in activities that bring joy and relaxation, individuals can prevent compassion fatigue and effectively support themselves and others. Remember, it is not selfish to prioritize one’s well-being – it is a necessary step towards maintaining resilience and supporting others from a place of emotional stability.