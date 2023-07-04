The importance of short-term rentals in Portugal’s economy From Euronews IT

© Reuters. The importance of short-term rentals in Portugal’s economy

According to a recent study by the Alep tourist rental association and the Nova School of Business and Economics, almost half of tourists visiting Portugal use short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb to find accommodation.

“In Portugal, almost 40% of tourists resort to short-term rentals. The impact is enormous, also in terms of GDP: 3.8% of Portuguese GDP comes from short-term rental of accommodation – says Nuno Trigo , director of Alep – We don’t deny that we have a housing problem in Portugal, and we also don’t deny that short-term rentals are an impactful sector.”

According to Trigo, however, this is not the main problem of housing in Portugal. “First of all there is a supply problem – says the director of Alep -. Not much is being built. If all the short-term rental accommodation that exists today in Portugal were closed, we would have to build overnight more than 1,000 hotels to accommodate all the tourists who come to the country today. So it’s impossible”.

