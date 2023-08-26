The Importance of Stool Color: What Your Bowel Movements Are Trying to Tell You

Unusual Stool Colors: What They Mean and When to Seek Help

(CNN) – There’s no doubt that bathroom habits can vary from person to person. However, when it comes to the color of your stool, experts agree that there are certain guidelines to follow. Deviations in stool color can actually be a cause for concern.

Dr. Mark Corkins, chief of the division of pediatric gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, explains that the most common color of stool is brown. This brown color comes from the breakdown of bilirubin and bile in the liver. McGill University’s Office for Science and Society adds that bile, produced by the liver to aid digestion, is usually dark brown or green in color. When bilirubin and bile are secreted during digestion, the stool turns brown.

The second most common color of stool is green. Dr. Rena Yadlapati, a professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology at the University of California, San Diego, explains that green stool may mean that food has moved quickly through the GI tract. The green bile in the stool has not yet decayed to brown. Yadlapati also notes that green stool may be attributed to dietary factors or intake of iron supplements.

If you notice unusual stool colors, it’s important to consider what you have eaten or drunk in the last 24 hours. A diet rich in tomato juice, beetroot, or red gelatin, as well as consuming energy drinks with red coloring, can cause your stool to turn red. Dr. Corkins explains that certain medications and supplements can also affect stool color.

Yellow or orange stools can indicate excess fat, especially if they appear greasy or oily. Yadlapati warns that these colors could indicate malabsorption of fats, which may be due to celiac disease, pancreatic conditions, or certain infections. However, yellow or orange stools can also be attributed to the consumption of orange and yellow vegetables such as carrots, especially in young children.

Black stools should raise more concern. Yadlapati explains that black, tarry stools may indicate melena, which is a symptom of internal bleeding in the upper gastrointestinal tract. This could be caused by ulcers, inflammation, or even stomach cancer. However, supplements and medications such as iron or bismuth subsalicylate can also cause black stools.

White or colorless stools may be a sign that there is not enough bile reaching the digestive tract. This could indicate a more serious condition in the liver, bile ducts, or pancreas. However, certain medications like barium, used in X-ray procedures, can also change the color of the stool to pale white.

Red stools are considered more worrisome as they may indicate bleeding in the lower part of the colon or rectum. Gastroenterologists believe that red-colored stools suggest fresh blood that has not yet had time to change color. The causes may include hemorrhoids, ulcers, arteriovenous malformation (AVM) polyps, or in rare cases, colon cancer. If you notice red stools not related to recent food or medication intake, along with other symptoms such as stomach pain or fatigue, it is important to consult a doctor.

In conclusion, while bowel movements vary from person to person, it is crucial to pay attention to the color of your stool. Unusual colors may indicate underlying health conditions. Remember, when in doubt, it is always best to seek medical advice.