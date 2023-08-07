The Importance of the Dairy Industry: Promoting Health, Innovation, and Sustainability in China

The Dairy Industry Technology Innovation Forum, titled “Innovating the Future and Building the World Dairy Ecosystem Together,” took place as part of the World Dairy Conference in our city. The forum aimed to explore forward-looking innovative technologies that would contribute to the sustainable development of the dairy industry.

The forum brought together esteemed experts from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the National Dairy Technology Innovation Center, and renowned research institutions from around the world. Representatives from the International Dairy Federation, Yili Group, Tetra Pak, FrieslandCampina, and other industry leaders also participated in the event.

The discussions focused on various topics, including future trends in food development and the adoption of digital technologies to improve the dairy industry. Furthermore, the forum addressed issues such as electronic identification cards for food that enable the informatization of pesticide residue detection technology. Infant nutrition research models, the construction and development of the European dairy industry-university-research ecosystem, and advancements in dairy processing technology were also highlighted.

The forum provided a platform for experts and industry leaders to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and explore collaborative opportunities. These discussions aim to drive innovation and propel the dairy industry towards a sustainable future.

During the forum, a keynote speech was delivered by Professor Li Shengli, Chief Scientist of the National Dairy Industry Technology System and Professor of China Agricultural University. Professor Li emphasized the importance of continuous scientific research and innovation to enhance the international competitiveness of China‘s dairy industry.

The forum also witnessed the introduction of cutting-edge technologies and projects. One notable initiative was the launch of the “China Million Dairy Cow Genetic Improvement Project” by Mengniu Group, Shounong Animal Husbandry, Modern Animal Husbandry, and Mengyuan Seed Co., Ltd. This project aims to enhance the quality and yield of dairy cows by improving genetic traits through accurate identification, precise selection, and rapid propagation techniques.

Additionally, the forum featured the signing of a project cooperation agreement between Mengniu’s Modern Grass Industry Co., Ltd. and the Institute of Urban Agriculture of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. The collaboration seeks to address the scarcity of forage resources, bridge the gap in high-quality forage, and promote the expansion of animal husbandry.

These initiatives demonstrate the commitment and efforts of industry stakeholders to transform the dairy industry through digitalization, innovation, and sustainable practices. With the support of the government and collaborations between academia, research institutions, and dairy companies, China‘s dairy industry aims to achieve high-quality development and contribute to the nation’s agricultural modernization and food safety.

