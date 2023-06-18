Home » The important recognition that Nelsen Music received
News

The important recognition that Nelsen Music received

by admin
The important recognition that Nelsen Music received

Seeking to give recognition to those who are behind great musical successesThe American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP)announced the list of winners in its 2023 edition, among which he highlighted the work as a composer of the artist from San Andres Nelsen Musicwho participated in the composition of the single ‘I wait for you’, theme performed by Prince Royce with María Becerra.

Nelsen Music, who began his career at the age of 13, has stood out on the scene thanks to his work on projects by national and international artists, such as Manuel Turizo, Lunay, Lyanno, Amenazzy, Abraham Mateo, Mozart La Para, Zion and Lennox, Noriel, Daniel and Pipe Calderón, Andy Rivera, Jerry di, Corina Smithamong others.

Listen to the interview with Nelsen Music:

See also  From Valchiusella to Reggio Emilia, the long journey of the former mayor

You may also like

Russia: 750 Ukrainian soldiers were killed within 24...

Kaleidoscope

a camp dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant...

From Monday first heat wave: 40 degrees expected...

“This year is the hottest year”… ‘El Niño’...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 23,...

The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with...

A European commission of inquiry acquits Morocco of...

An international warning about “Kimsuke”…and information about “phishing...

Diego Daza will launch his new album at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy