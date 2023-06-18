The important recognition that Nelsen Music received

Seeking to give recognition to those who are behind great musical successesThe American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP)announced the list of winners in its 2023 edition, among which he highlighted the work as a composer of the artist from San Andres Nelsen Musicwho participated in the composition of the single ‘I wait for you’, theme performed by Prince Royce with María Becerra.

Nelsen Music, who began his career at the age of 13, has stood out on the scene thanks to his work on projects by national and international artists, such as Manuel Turizo, Lunay, Lyanno, Amenazzy, Abraham Mateo, Mozart La Para, Zion and Lennox, Noriel, Daniel and Pipe Calderón, Andy Rivera, Jerry di, Corina Smithamong others.

Listen to the interview with Nelsen Music: