After the killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor in Civitanova Marche, the Italian anti-racist coordination has launched an appeal to politicians and newspapers to tell the truth about racism and abilities (discrimination against disabled people). Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old man with a wife and child, became a street vendor after losing his job as a factory worker due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Ogorchukwu was working on the streets of the city in central Italy when, on July 29, he was beaten with his own crutch. The Italian Anti-Racist Coordination states that the way in which the media reported the murder was “imbued with colonial and racist images”, for example in the use of terms such as “the peddler”, “the Nigerian”, “The clandestine”.

The video of the attack shows a man fighting with Ogorchukwu and knocking him to the sidewalk. The attack, which lasted less than four minutes, was picked up by some passers-by. A voice is heard shouting: “So you kill him.” According to Matteo Luconi, manager of the Macerata mobile squad, “passersby called the police”, but no one tried to intervene. The images were posted on social networks and disseminated by the media, shocking the country.

A 32-year-old Italian man, Filippo Ferlazzo, was accused of murder and theft. The Italian press wrote that Ferlazzo went into a rage after Ogorchukwu tried to sell small items to him and his girlfriend. Ferlazzo stated that he acted to defend himself and believed that Ogorchukwu was alive after the attack, and apologized to the victim's family through his lawyer. While he was in custody, however, he allegedly tried to justify his actions by claiming that Ogorchukwu had touched the girl's arm.

Colonial-era Europe was obsessed with the idea of ​​blacks’ uncontrollable desire for white women. As scholar Hazel Carby wrote, “white men used possession of the white woman as a ground on which to lynch the black male.” This kind of power dynamics is not a thing of the past. Even today, the alleged virtue of white women is often used to justify the oppression of racialized bodies.

To stem the distorted narrative that seems to contaminate the way in which racist episodes are told in Italy, the Italian Anti-Racist Coordination, to which many associations belong, has sent an open letter to institutions, the press, feminist and queer associations, and to labor unions. The document emphasizes that the public debate has not analyzed murder from an intersectional perspective, taking into account gender, race, class and disability.

Angelica Pesarini, professor of racial and cultural studies who worked on the document, told me: "The colonial heritage deeply affects our society, yet it seems invisible to many. It is difficult to discuss these issues, because they show the frailties and trigger the denial of whites. Italy is still unable to address and name racism, as evidenced by the lack of laws and measures to counter racial violence. There is an idea that somehow racism does not exist in the country. Racist acts are dismissed as ignorance or the act of an individual, completely neglecting their structural character ". In other words, racism in Italy is not considered pervasive, but a series of isolated incidents. This could be the reason why the aggravating circumstance of racism has not yet been taken into consideration in the murder of Ogorchukwu (according to Ferlazzo's lawyer, he "explained that the aggression was not racially motivated").

Those who insist that Ogorchukwu’s death was not motivated by racism compared it to another murder: Yuan Cheng Gau, a 56-year-old Chinese trader killed by a Nigerian migrant on July 30 in Monteforte Irpino. But, according to Jada Bai, writer and expert on Chinese culture, “the two attacks are different”. The murder of Ogorchukwu concerns “white supremacy and patriarchy”, while that of Gau is linked “to poverty and petty crime”. This does not mean that the latter is not a hate crime either, but that race and disability play a predominant role in the former. If the racial aggravating circumstance were recognized, it would not be new in the Marche. In Macerata in 2018 there was a shooting against African immigrants. Luca Traini, a candidate with the Lega in a local election in 2017, injured six people. He was sentenced to twelve years in prison and the highest Italian court qualified him as a hate crime. Two years earlier, in 2016, Emmanuel Chidi Namdi, another Nigerian man, was beaten to death in Fermo after trying to defend his wife from racist slurs. The aggravating circumstance of the racial crime added three months to Amedeo Mancini’s sentence – the judge had five additional years – while the mitigation of the “provocation” (Namdi had initially reacted to the mistreatment suffered by his wife) was fully applied , reducing the final sentence by three years and five months. Mancini negotiated four years of house arrest, but eventually left after less than a year for good behavior.

In Italy on 25 September there is a vote and according to the polls the far-right Brothers of Italy party is the favorite. The coalition between the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia could win. Among its priorities are stopping immigration and reducing it to a matter of national security. The communiqué of the Italian Anti-Racist Coordination, entitled “We are still standing”, also mentions the national laws that contribute to the marginalization and exploitation of immigrants and their children: right-wing parties have always opposed the reform of the citizenship law, which considers children born to immigrants on Italian territory as foreigners. In the book Racists by law (Laterza 2012), Clelia Bartoli, professor of human rights at the University of Palermo, writes: “To determine the racism of an institution it is not necessary that officials have prejudices and oppressive intentions or that an explicit racist ideology is involved. It is enough that a certain law, policy or practice actually creates, perpetuates or aggravates the inequality of ethnic, cultural, religious or national minorities ”. ◆ ff