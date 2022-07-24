On July 23, the inauguration ceremony of the “One Total Three Points” of the China National Version Museum was held. The inauguration ceremony set up the main venue in the Beijing Central Hall, and set up branch venues in Xi’an, Shaanxi, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and Guangzhou, Guangdong, and made on-site connections. Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong inaugurated the Xi’an National Edition Museum, and Governor Zhao Yide inaugurated the Xi’an Branch of the Chinese National Edition Museum. Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, Li Chunlin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, and Fang Guanghua, Vice Governor, attended the inauguration ceremony in Xi’an. Hao Huijie, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, introduced the construction of the Xi’an National Edition Museum (Xi’an Branch of the Chinese National Edition Museum).

The National Version Museum of China is a major cultural project approved and implemented by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It focuses on the permanent safe preservation of the carrier of Chinese civilization. It is the general repository of national version resources and the gene bank of Chinese culture seeds. As one of the “one total and three points” branches of the China National Version Museum, the Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of the China National Version Museum) divides various types of carriers with the imprint of Chinese civilization into ten categories according to their functional positioning. The edition is included in it, and efforts are made to create a unique Chinese edition resource gathering center, a western regional center and a local characteristic edition center, which mainly undertakes the functions of collection, display, research and exchange of Chinese cultural editions.

Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of China National Version Museum) leans on the Qinling Mountains in the south and faces the Weihe River in the north. It covers an area of ​​about 300 mu, with a total construction area of ​​82,500 square meters.

It is reported that the Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of the China National Version Museum) will hold an opening ceremony on July 30. Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of China National Version Museum) has carefully set up two exhibitions in combination with the cultural characteristics of Shaanxi. Among them, “Continuing the Context and Moving Forward – Classic Versions of Chinese Culture Exhibition (Western Edition)” aims to tell the story of Chinese classic versions mainly in the west, and “Treasures of Chu and Ink Remains of Thousands of Miles of the Same Wind – Exhibition of Silk Road Versions” Aims to fully demonstrate the Silk Road civilization. (Reporter Wang Shuai Zhang Chen)