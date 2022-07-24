On July 23, the inauguration ceremony of the “One Total Three Points” of the China National Version Museum was held. The inauguration ceremony set up the main venue in the Beijing Central Hall, and set up branch venues in Xi’an, Shaanxi, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and Guangzhou, Guangdong, and made on-site connections. Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong inaugurated the Xi’an National Edition Museum, and Governor Zhao Yide inaugurated the Xi’an Branch of the Chinese National Edition Museum. Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, Li Chunlin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, and Fang Guanghua, Vice Governor, attended the inauguration ceremony in Xi’an. Hao Huijie, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, introduced the construction of the Xi’an National Edition Museum (Xi’an Branch of the Chinese National Edition Museum).

The National Version Museum of China ishabitcloseflatThe major cultural project approved and implemented by the Party Central Committee with comrades as the core focuses on the permanent safe preservation of the carrier of Chinese civilization. It is the national version resource pool and the Chinese culture seed gene pool. As one of the “one total and three points” branches of the China National Version Museum, the Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of the China National Version Museum) divides various types of carriers with the imprint of Chinese civilization into ten categories according to their functional positioning. The edition is included in it, and efforts are made to create a unique Chinese edition resource gathering center, a western regional center and a local characteristic edition center, which mainly undertakes the functions of collection, display, research and exchange of Chinese cultural editions.

Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of China National Version Museum) leans on the Qinling Mountains in the south and faces the Weihe River in the north, covering an area of ​​about 300 mu with a total construction area of ​​82,500flatSquare meters, the main body is a high-rise building, showing a majestic Han and Tang style.

It is reported that the Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of the China National Version Museum) will hold an opening ceremony on July 30. Xi’an National Version Museum (Xi’an Branch of China National Version Museum) has carefully set up two exhibitions in combination with the cultural characteristics of Shaanxi. Among them, “Continuing the Context and Moving Forward – Classic Versions of Chinese Culture Exhibition (Western Edition)” aims to tell the story of Chinese classic versions mainly in the west, and “Treasures of Chu and Ink Remains of Thousands of Miles of the Same Wind – Exhibition of Silk Road Versions” Aims to fully demonstrate the Silk Road civilization. (Reporter Wang Shuai Zhang Chen)

China National Version Museum

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 23 (Reporter Wang Peng Shi Jingnan) The inauguration ceremony of the China National Version Museum was held on the 23rd.The construction of the National Version Museum is based onhabitcloseflatA major cultural project approved by the Party Central Committee with comrades as the core. The China National Version Museum is the national version resource library and the Chinese culture seed gene library. It consists of Wenhan Pavilion of the Central Museum, Wenji Pavilion of Xi’an Branch, Wenrun Pavilion of Hangzhou Branch, and Wenqin Pavilion of Guangzhou Branch. It will fully perform the duty of preservation and inheritance of national version resources.

As a national cultural hall in the new era, the China National Version Museum is closely centered on the positioning of “handed down the project”, and it is built on the mountain as a highlight. , Guangzhou Phoenix Mountain, each museum has set up an exhibition area, a preservation area, a cave area, an exchange area, etc.

It is understood that the reason for making such a site selection plan is to focus on the theme of cultural seeds “to hide famous mountains and pass on to future generations”, and strive to integrate mountains and rivers, as well as the combination of museums and gardens, so as to ensure that the Chinese version is protected from various disasters and is permanently and safely preserved.

In the architectural design, each pavilion strives to highlight the cultural, heritage and identity. Among them, the overall building of the Central Hall adheres to the traditional Chinese architectural style, the overall architecture and interior design of the Xi’an branch fully reflect the Han and Tang dynasties, the Hangzhou branch is built around a contemporary book collection building with the charm of the Song Dynasty gardens, and the Guangzhou branch is surrounded by a blend of humanity and nature. Lingnan Gardens. “One Total Three Points” highlights the style of a big country, the charm of the Han and Tang Dynasties, the charm of the Song Dynasty in the south of the Yangtze River, and the new charm of the South of the Five Ridges, and focuses on the long history of Chinese culture.

In accordance with the principles of comprehensive coverage, complete categories, highlighting key points, and embodying characteristics, the National Editions Museum of China focuses on collections of various publication editions, printed editions, special editions, digital editions and For foreign editions, ten categories of edition resources bearing the imprint of Chinese civilization in ancient and modern China and abroad are included in the scope of preservation.

It is reported that the National Edition Museum of China will play the functions of edition collection, display, research and communication, create a new logo that shows cultural confidence and show the bearing of the times, build a seed bank that inherits a long civilization and continues the Chinese culture, and builds and displays a good national image. , a golden business card for promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Source: Shaanxi Daily

