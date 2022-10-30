Listen to the audio version of the article

The 0.75 point increase in the ECB discount rate does not automatically pass on to mortgages. But certainly the increase in the cost of money will have an impact on the installments and on the reference rates for loans and mortgages. The increase on variable rate mortgages will be around 40-50 euros. This is estimated by Codacons which has verified the increase in installments already recorded compared to last year which, in the case of a new fixed-rate loan of 200 euros with a duration of 20 years, reaches a maximum of 3,100 euros.

“It will take a few days to understand to what extent the recent decision of the ECB will modify the mortgage market and the precise impact on the mortgages already taken out by the Italians – says the spokesperson for Codacons, Stefano Zerbi – What is certain is that the The increase launched by the ECB, albeit aimed at containing inflation, comes at a time when families are besieged by high bills and a record growth in retail prices. An increase in additional spending that will impoverish Italians and increase the risk of delays in paying the installments, with the most difficult households having to choose at the end of the month whether to pay their bills or the mortgage installment ».

The impact on variable rate mortgages

Pending the increases, Codacons checked the best offers on the mortgage market today, comparing them with those in force last year. Obviously, in the case of a pre-existing fixed-rate mortgage there will be no changes, but for those who access this type of mortgage now, the rate is significantly more expensive than the conditions in force just a year ago, due to the constant growth of interest rates. also accentuated by the war in Ukraine.

The reference rate for fixed mortgages went from 0.40 in September 2021 for 20-year mortgages to the current 2.79%, for 25-year mortgages from 0.51% to 2.58%, from 0.48 for thirty years % to 2.41%. In the case of variable mortgages, however, the reference rate is that of the Euribor which on 27 September 2021 was equal to -0.55% for one month and -0.54% for three months, while on 27 October 2022 it increased. 1.13% and 1.61% respectively.

A few examples

Here is the increase in installments recorded in some cases of variable and fixed mortgages.