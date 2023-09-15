The independents begin to take sides with Camilo Quiroz, Darling Guevara joined the campaign

In a surprising turn in the Valledupar political scene, candidate Darling Guevera has made the decision to dismantle her own candidacy to join Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa’s team in her search for the mayor of Valledupar. The main objective of this strategic alliance is to work hand in hand for the development and well-being of the city.

Mayoral candidate Camilo Quiroz Hinojosa expressed his enthusiasm for this new alliance: “I am deeply grateful for the trust that Darling has placed in our project. There are many things that unite us vallenatos, among them, the desire to get ahead and see education as a fundamental tool to achieve it.

With Darling and the vallenatos, we are committed to giving everything for Valledupar and winning the mayoralty next October 29”

For her part, Darling Guevera shared her joy at joining the Quiroz campaign: «*I am happy to join the Camilo Quiroz campaign, an innovative and transformative project. I firmly believe that together we can achieve a better future for Valledupar, together we will work tirelessly for the benefit of our beloved city and save it from the hand of bandits,” she expressed.

The alliance between Camilo Quiroz and Darling Guevera has generated great expectation among the vallenatos, who see in this union a unique opportunity to promote the development and well-being of the community. Both candidates commit to working hand in hand to address the challenges facing Valledupar and turn it into the flagship city of the Caribbean region.

