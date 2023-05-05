Home » The Indian Prime Minister is Macron’s guest of honor on Bastille Day
The Indian Prime Minister is Macron’s guest of honor on Bastille Day

The French presidency said today, Friday, that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to be the guest of honor at the traditional French military parade that takes place on Bastille Day on July 14.

Bastille Day is France’s national day.

“A contingent of the Indian armed forces will participate in the parade alongside the French soldiers,” the presidency said in a statement.

She added that Modi’s visit would coincide with the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between France and India.

“This historic visit will also allow for joint initiatives to address the great challenges of our time such as climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of sustainable development goals,” the statement read.

