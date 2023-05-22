The indigenous people seek the jungle to “release” the four missing children

85 indigenous people from various jungle areas of the country have joined the search for the military forces.

Twenty-two days have passed and the whereabouts of the four Uitoto children who disappeared after a plane crash in the jungles of Guaviare remains uncertain. But Miguel Romario believes that Mother Nature was waiting for the group of indigenous people who are now joining the search to arrive to release them.

«(Mother Nature) is waiting for us because we have a connection with her; From her tradition, we always ask her permission, “says Romario, a Murui indigenous guard from the Liriri reservation, in Putumayo.

Since this Sunday, some 85 indigenous people from various jungle areas of Colombia have joined the military in the search for 11-year-old Lesly Mukutuy; Soleiny Mukutuy, 9 years old; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4, and 11-month-old baby Cristin Neruman Ranoque.

Romario leaves today with a group of 25 people from Putumayo and Caquetá of the Murui, Siona and Coreguaje ethnic groups to the heart of the jungle to look for the little ones who have been lost since May 1 and he is sure that in just 3 days they will find them.

without part of his spirit

According to this indigenous man, who tells a story that has been repeated by other ethnic groups, including the children’s grandmother, who is Uitoto, the jungle has trapped them. When the plane where they were traveling crashed, they suffered traumas and a part of their spirit has separated from them.

“That makes them wander, they don’t stay still, because they are unconscious,” he says.

That is precisely what the Military Forces try by all means, be it through messages broadcast from the air with the voice of their grandmother to flyers thrown asking them not to move anymore so that it is easier to find them.

In this sense, the elders of towns like the mucui have already begun work to call the spirit and find them, “so that it returns and they regain consciousness.”

Find a flea in a rug

Romario enters the jungle today on a mission that will not stop until they are found and for which they wear hoods to withstand up to 16 hours of rain in the forest, hammocks, fariña (a cassava flour), canned food, sweets and liquids , and also ambil (a tobacco liquid that gives them “concentration and strength”), mambe (coca leaf powder) and tobacco.

Before they have to ask the jungle for permission with a ceremony to let them enter and they know they will have to be careful, but they say they are not afraid because “they are with God.”

They also attended a meeting with the military who are directing the so-called Operation Hope from San José del Guaviare, the town where the aircraft was heading and where the children’s mother, Magdalena Mukutui, was also traveling; the indigenous leader Hermán Mendoza and the pilot of the aircraft, Hernando Murcia, whose bodies have already been recovered.

“That jungle is very complex, sometimes I feel like we were looking for a flea in a rug that is jumping all the time,” General Pedro Sánchez, commander of the special forces, tells them.

At the moment, they explain on a map on a projector, they have found only seven tracks of the minors and have delimited an area where more than 150 soldiers and seven people from the Araracuara indigenous reservation, where the family lived, continue to search incessantly.

It is an area of ​​virgin forest, in the middle of the unexplored Chiribiquete Park, between the departments of Guaviare and Caquetá and crossed by the Apaporis River.

The first physical evidence that gave them the “illusion that there was life” was a baby bottle supposedly belonging to the baby they found on Monday. That same day they also found a passion fruit in the area that they think could have been eaten and finally, at the end of the night, they found the plane.

It was plummeting, its tip touching the leafy ground. The children, the military believes, were saved precisely because they were traveling in the tail of the small Cessna 206 plane, explains Major Jesús Rivera, commander of field operations.

The military forces and Civil Aeronautics delimited the area and the following days they found a refuge 3,600 meters from the aircraft where they could have sheltered and a pair of footprints. But since Friday they have found nothing else.

Neither the military nor the indigenous people, who now work hand in hand, lose faith and the general is precisely asking the group that is going in search today: “Let’s make this Operation Hope a miracle.”

EFE

Related