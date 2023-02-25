On February 22, 500 indigenous people from Alto Andágueda, Bagadó municipality, held a demonstration in Medellín, demanding that they be allowed to work begging in the streets of the capital of Antioquia, in the company of their children.

Then they entered the mayor’s office in La Alpujarra and caused several material damages. Later, the indigenous people were transferred to the coliseum to have temporary shelter.

“There is no job, no housing and there is hunger. That is why we need support to be able to work and survive here in Medellín or guarantees to return to our territories,” said Rodrigo Vitucay, one of the indigenous leaders of Chocó, who assured that they have been displaced for more than five years.

And today, February 24, an agreement was reached with officials from the Victims Unit so that in the coming weeks they can return to Alto Andágueda, from where they were displaced by violence, or relocate to other areas.

“Next Monday begins the characterization of each of the families to identify their current living conditions and deficiencies to attend to them. In the characterization interview, each family will be able to decide if they want to return or relocate. It is a voluntary, safe and dignified return,” said Claudia Vallejo, director of the Victims Unit in Antioquia.

The Unit also activated the emergency humanitarian aid plan for the 780 people, corresponding to 198 families, so that it will provide food support at the temporary shelter in Medellín. Subsequently, “all the families that return to Chocó will be given emergency humanitarian food aid for one year, while they recover their productive projects to supply themselves,” Vallejo said.

As one of the requirements for returns is that conditions of security and respect for human rights in the territories exist, so that forced displacements are not repeated, the Unit will also articulate with the entities that make up the National System of Attention and Comprehensive Reparation to Victims, to carry the offer of the State.

The situation of these families is hard, according to what they themselves told in the meeting this Friday, because after their displacement they arrived in the capital of Antioquia, where they have experienced unemployment, malnutrition and precarious habitat conditions in tenements in Medellín.