The indignation of Diego Trujillo for “rappi’s abuse”

Rappi and his pulse with the Ministry of Labor

The company Rap It has been in the eye of public opinion after the Ministry of Labor exposed the draft of the labor reform with which the delivery company would have a series of changes in its form of contracting, as stated by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírezfor digital platforms.

In the investigation process organized from the work portfolio, the official asked the Pension and Parafiscal Management Unit (UGPP) for all the information that allows to determine if the ‘rappitenderos’ count as independent in the labor gear of Colombia.

“As they are independent, what I am going to do is corroborate that they are. In Colombia, all independent workers have to fill out an Integrated Contribution Settlement Form (PILA) and the one who hires them has to provide the form account and we see if it is true that it is being complied with. Believe me that we will proceed as it should be in general terms,” ​​said the minister at the time.

After these clarifications, Rappi decided to provide information related to the people who are currently linked to the PILA system, stating that the formal workers are the affiliates and the distributors are not, since they do not have any type of contract with the application.

“As of February 2023, we have 1,717 workers reported in PILA. It should be noted that these reports correspond to the company’s workers in compliance with the applicable legal framework. In the case of delivery people, it is important to remember that there are currently 150,000 active in the SoyRappi application. The drivers are not employees or contractors of Rappi and therefore Rappi has no legal obligation to report them in PILA,” the company announced.