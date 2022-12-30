Source title: The indoor space is fully open, 7 new exhibitions are held at the same time, and the municipal parks are preparing for the New Year.

The New Year's Day holiday is approaching, and the Beijing Municipal Park Management Center has prepared four gifts for citizens and tourists: "Ice and Snow Garden Party, New Year's Day Exhibition, Online New Year's Welcome, and Creative New Year's Welcome" to accompany everyone to celebrate the New Year happily. At the same time, indoor spaces such as courtyards, exhibition halls, cultural and creative spaces, catering outlets, and entertainment venues in municipal parks will resume full opening. On December 28, the 9th Ice and Snow Garden Party of Beijing Park Management Center kicked off. The snow projects in Taoranting Park and Yuyuantan Park were launched first. During the New Year's Day holiday, all five municipal parks will be open for ice and snow activities. Friends who like exhibitions can enter the municipal park during the holidays. In addition to the long-term regular exhibitions, 7 new exhibitions will also be opened at the same time. The Yilantang Scenic Spot in Beihai Park has been reopened to the public. The exhibition "Exhibition of the Original History of Yilantang Relics in Qiongdao Scenic Spot" held in the scenic spot fully reproduced the historical style and cultural connotation of the Yilantang architectural complex; Fragrance" Winter Orchid Exhibition and "Spring Prelude" Welcome Flower Exhibition; Jingshan Park held the theme exhibition of "The Top of the Forbidden History and Culture" in Guande Hall, showing the historical context of Jingshan Park; Zizhuyuan Park's "Happy Genius – Su Dongpo Humanities Exhibition" will be exhibited on January 1, 2023; Yuyuantan Park's "Beijing Colors – Beijing in Maps" cultural exhibition will show citizens and tourists the charm of Beijing's history and culture; The theme exhibition of "Extreme Realm – Entering the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau" exhibited in the theme exhibition hall shows the important mission and significance behind the scientific investigation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The Temple of Heaven Park, Zhongshan Park, Fragrant Hills Park and China Garden Museum will also present "Online Welcome" theme activities for netizens through the self-media platform. On New Year's Day, Xiangshan Park will also distribute color pages with the word "Fu" written by Emperor Qianlong to visitors at the East Gate, North Gate, and Chongyang Pavilion. The China Garden Museum launched the New Year's Day themed activity of "Fuzhiqi New Year's Garden Interesting", and through interactive experience, it will take tourists to experience the unique natural and cultural landscape.

