In mid-July, while the national unity government led by Mario Draghi was screwing into an increasingly uncontrollable crisis, in the industrial area of ​​San Dorligo della Valle, a village of six thousand inhabitants squeezed between the port of Trieste and the border with Slovenia, the worst industrial crisis of 2022 exploded.

On Thursday 14, during the vote on the so-called aid decree in the chamber of deputies, the Finnish multinational Wärtsilä informed the unions that it would close the Trieste plant and move the production of engines for ships to Finland, firing 451 workers out of a total of 973. The workers immediately mobilized and organized a permanent garrison in front of the factory, to prevent the machinery and engines inside from being disassembled and taken away. In the same hours in Rome the aid decree was approved without the vote of the 5-star Movement, Draghi opened the government crisis and no one worried about what was happening in the distant Adriatic city.

On Saturday 16 July the workers of Wärtsilä demonstrated in Piazza Unità in Trieste. In solidarity with them there was a very varied line-up: the center-right mayor Roberto Di Piazza and archbishop Gianpaolo Crepaldi, the dockers opposed to the green pass and Catholic associations such as the Acli, the confederal and grassroots unions. In Trieste 1,200 jobs are at risk, between the closure of the Finnish multinational, that of the former Principe ham factory scheduled for the end of September and the Flextronics crisis. The latter has 500 employees, produces components in particular for Nokia, has blocked production due to the difficulty of getting the components of the microchips from the Far East due to the blocks due to anti-covid measures and due to the increase in prices. of raw materials, and now would like to relocate to Romania.

The president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Massimiliano Fedriga, of the Lega, has summoned the Italian leaders of Wärtsilä to try to make them retrace their steps, but in vain. From many quarters came the request to the Minister of Economic Development (Mise) Giancarlo Giorgetti to nationalize the factory, using the model experimented to save Corneliani, a historic clothing brand from Mantua, as a model. In that case, Mise, through the subsidiary Invitalia, invested 6.5 million euros in the capital of a new company set up to take over the previous one.

“I hope it is a positive sign for other realities too that can see in what is now known as the Corneliani method the possibility of a future for many workers and for companies of excellence that do not have to close or relocate”, commented Giorgetti on the 31st. November 2021, immediately after the conclusion of the rescue agreement. Since then, the so-called Corneliani method has not been used anymore. It was not proposed in any of the 69 crisis tables still open at the Mise, the most important of which – and still unresolved – is the one concerning Gkn, the car components factory owned by a British multinational that in July 2021 closed by firing 422 workers.