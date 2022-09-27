UDINE. The infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia date back, where the regional bulletin on Covid on Tuesday 27 September reports 1,371 new infections. In detail, 129 new infections were detected on 2,255 molecular swabs carried out, in addition to the 1,242 cases that emerged from the 4,426 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 121 patients hospitalized in other wards.

Today the deaths of 2 people are recorded, in Pordenone and Trieste. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,428 with the following territorial subdivision: 1,364 in Trieste, 2,525 in Udine, 1,042 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 489,293 people have been positive.