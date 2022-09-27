Home News The infections in Fvg date back: 1,371 new cases of positivity to Covid and 2 deaths
News

The infections in Fvg date back: 1,371 new cases of positivity to Covid and 2 deaths

by admin
The infections in Fvg date back: 1,371 new cases of positivity to Covid and 2 deaths

UDINE. The infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia date back, where the regional bulletin on Covid on Tuesday 27 September reports 1,371 new infections. In detail, 129 new infections were detected on 2,255 molecular swabs carried out, in addition to the 1,242 cases that emerged from the 4,426 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 121 patients hospitalized in other wards.

Today the deaths of 2 people are recorded, in Pordenone and Trieste. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,428 with the following territorial subdivision: 1,364 in Trieste, 2,525 in Udine, 1,042 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 489,293 people have been positive.

See also  Central Meteorological Observatory: Heavy rains in Sichuan, Shaanxi and other places hit the southern region, and the heat is hard to disappear

You may also like

China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum Education and Youth...

Arsiè and Rugby Feltre in mourning for Loreta...

Our province launched the “100-day promotion” and “100-day...

Spread BTp-Bund, because 250 basis points could be...

Carema, the 2022 Gold Cluster awarded to Bosonetto

Montebelluna, the world of swimming bids farewell to...

IOM director Antonio Vitorino: “The winter will be...

Intrusion during the vote, in Preone a fox...

The Pio XII Center for asthmatic children in...

Electoral flows: the Democratic Party gives votes to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy