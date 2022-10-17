The inflection point has reached the water area of ​​my country’s largest freshwater lake and has begun to recover-Latest News-cnBeta.COM

根据FY3D卫星资料监测，鄱阳湖主体及附近水域面积为705平方公里，较历史同期（2285平方公里）偏小近7成，但相较10月2日今年监测到的最小水域面积600平方公里增加105平方公里，继今年8月24日、9月5日、9月19日、9月27日、10月2日屡创新低后，由降转升。

此前报道，今年6月23日，鄱阳湖星子站出现年最高水位19.43米，之后，江西省维持长时间高温少雨天气，受五河及长江来水偏少共同影响，鄱阳湖水位快速下降。

持续高温导致的干旱超过两个月时间，鄱阳湖水位也在不断下降。

在9月23日6时，鄱阳湖星子站水位7.10米，刷新1951年有纪录以来历史最低水位（7.11米，2004年2月4日）。

Due to the severe drought, the water area of Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake in my country, hit a record low, and some sections of the river even dried up, exposing the riverbed. Now the inflection point of Poyang Lake has finally come, and the water area has begun to recover. According to CCTV reports, the reporter learned from the Jiangxi Provincial Ecological Meteorological Center that through the latest satellite remote sensing monitoring,The water area of Poyang Lake has increased by 105 square kilometers compared with the previous period and has reached 705 square kilometers.

According to FY3D satellite data monitoring, the main body of Poyang Lake and the surrounding water area are 705 square kilometers, which is nearly 70% smaller than the same period in history (2,285 square kilometers), but it is an increase of 600 square kilometers, which is the smallest water area monitored this year on October 2. 105 square kilometers, following the record lows on August 24th, September 5th, September 19th, September 27th, and October 2nd this year, it has changed from falling to rising.

It was previously reported that on June 23 this year, the highest water level of the year at Xingzi Station in Poyang Lake was 19.43 meters. After that, Jiangxi Province maintained a long period of high temperature and little rain. Affected by the lack of water from the five rivers and the Yangtze River, the water level of Poyang Lake dropped rapidly.

The drought caused by the continuous high temperature has lasted for more than two months, and the water level of Poyang Lake is also declining.

At 6:00 on September 23, the water level of Poyang Lake Xingzi Station was 7.10 meters.Refreshed the lowest water level in history since records began in 1951 (7.11 meters, February 4, 2004).

