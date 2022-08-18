The natural moat turns into a path, this beautiful dream of the ancients is being realized one by one by the infrastructure maniacs. According to recent news , according to Xinhua News Agency, on August 15, The Deyu Expressway Wujiang Bridge constructed by the CCCC No. 1 Public Bureau was successfully closed . Saw understands that Deyu Expressway Wujiang Bridge is located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties in Guizhou Province. It is an important control project of Dejiang-Yuqing Expressway. The bridge is 1,834 meters long, and the main bridge is a 504-meter top-loaded concrete-filled steel tube arch bridge, which is the world ‘s largest span top-loaded concrete-filled steel tube arch bridge. 。

The arch rib is a concrete-filled steel tube truss structure. The whole bridge has a total of 60 segments. The construction technology of “cable hoisting + cable-stayed buckle” is adopted. Install by 100m hoisting.

The person in charge of the Deyu 6 bid project of CCCC First Public Bureau Group introduced,There are 28 load-bearing cables of the main hoisting cable used in the bridge, with a single length of 1250 meters, the main hoisting cable is 12,800 meters long, and the total length of other auxiliary cables can reach 90,000 meters.。

In addition, the bridge is the first to fully bolt the steel tube arch of the overall rigid structure system. The 60 segments of the whole bridge are connected with high-strength bolts, and the construction difficulty is among the forefront of the same type of bridges in the world.

The chief engineer of the Deyu 6 bid project of CCCC No. 1 Public Corporation Group said that the precision control of high-strength bolt connection must be within 3 mm, and the vertical and horizontal joints should strive for perfection, precise control of cable force and linearity, intelligent monitoring, and integrated display.It can ensure that the 100-ton steel structure group can reach the in-position accuracy of 100 meters at an altitude of 100 meters.。